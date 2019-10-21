Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges an Oil Field Worker with Mesothelioma in Oklahoma to Call for Direct Access to Erik Karst of the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste-Skilled Lawyers-Better Compensation

"Our top priority is seeing to it that a person with mesothelioma in Oklahoma receives the very best possible financial compensation results as we would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.” — Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, USA, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging an oil field worker from roust about to skilled trades worker with mesothelioma in Oklahoma or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting oil field-oil/gas production workers with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars for financial compensation for people like this. They want to emphasize talking directly with attorney Erik Karst is a much better option than ordering a 'free' book, catalog, kit or package about mesothelioma. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "Our top priority is seeing to it that a person with mesothelioma in Oklahoma receives the very best possible financial compensation results as we would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. We are especially focused on oil field or oil/gas production or skilled trades workers with mesothelioma in Oklahoma because next to Navy Veterans this group is probably the top instate group of people who will get mesothelioma.

"The reason we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste is because we know the kind of commitment they bring to their clients with mesothelioma. Erik Karst is a remarkable fulltime mesothelioma attorney and we do everything possible to make certain people with mesothelioma or their family members are talking directly with him. Erik Karst has been assisting people with mesothelioma for his entire legal career and we are certain a person with mesothelioma in Oklahoma or their family will find Erik Karst extremely helpful as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://Oklahoma.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center’s free services are available to a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Oklahoma including communities such as Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, Broken Arrow, Lawton, Moore, Midwest City, Enid, Edmund, Moore, or Stillwater. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a recent history of oil production in Oklahoma please review the following website: https://www.eia.gov/ dnav/pet/hist/LeafHandler. ashx?n=PET&s=MCRFPOK1&f=M

For the best possible treatment options in Oklahoma we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* Stephenson Cancer Center: https://stephensoncancercenter.org/

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in Oklahoma include US Navy Veterans, Fort Sill Army Base in Lawton, Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, and the U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot in McAlester, oil-gas production workers, power plant workers, public utility workers, oil refinery workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, machinists, millwrights, mechanics, auto brake technicians, construction workers. https://Oklahoma.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



