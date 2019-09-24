Dr. Jakey Patwari Named Administrative Director, Office of Clinical Research

/EIN News/ -- Staten Island, New York, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakey Patwari, MD, CCRC, CPI, FAPCR has been named administrative director for the Office of Clinical Research (OCR) at Richmond University Medical Center. He is responsible for day to day operation of clinical research activities at the medical center. He is also oversees the formation and operation of the new Institutional Review Board (IRB) for the hospital.

Dr. Patwari has over 27 years of experience in the management of clinical trials at both the national and international levels. He has made substantial contributions to the conduct and management of numerous industry sponsored, NIH and investigator initiated clinical trials in multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiovascular, endocrinology, women’s health, pulmonary, GI, GU, ENT, ophthalmology, psychiatry, and many device and diagnostic studies.

Before joining Richmond University Medical Center, Dr. Patwari worked as senior project manager of United BioSource Corporation (UBC), a medium size contract research organization, where he managed many national and multinational clinical trials for multiple drug companies.

Prior to joining UBC, Dr. Patwari worked as an executive vice president and head of clinical research at CarePoint Health Research Institute in the CarePoint Health System. At CarePoint, he worked as head of research operations for Hoboken University Medical Center, Bayonne Medical and Christ Hospital in New Jersey.

Dr. Patwari has authored dozens of national and international publications and written many newspaper articles on clinical research. He maintains dual certifications as both a certified principal investigator and certified clinical research coordinator by the Academy of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP). He is a Fellow of the Academy of Physicians in Clinical Research.

Attachment

Alex Lutz Richmond University Medical Center 718-818-2104 Alutz@rumcsi.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.