SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of PUMP and FTCH of Upcoming Deadlines

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP)

Class Period: March 17, 2017 - August 8, 2019, including those investors who acquired ProPetro shares pursuant or traceable to its initial public offering in March 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2019

According to the Complaint, on August 8, 2019, after the market closed, the Company issued a press release delaying its second quarter earnings conference call and quarterly report, citing an ongoing review by its audit committee. In a Form 8-K filed with the SEC on the same day, the Company stated that the review concerned, among other things, expense reimbursements and certain transactions involving related parties or potential conflicts of interest. The Form 8-K also stated that approximately $370,000 had been improperly reimbursed to members of senior management. Moreover, the Company expected to report a material weakness in its internal control over disclosure.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH)

Class Period: All persons or entities who purchased shares of Farfetch in connection with the Company’s September 2018 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

According to the Complaint, on August 8, 2019, Farfetch reported a larger-than-expected loss of $89.6 million for second quarter 2019. The Company also announced a $675 million acquisition of New Guards Group and that its Chief Operating Officer had resigned.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

