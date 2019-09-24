There were 840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,647 in the last 365 days.

NNSA partners with U.S. Air Force and NATO Allies to reach key milestone for B61-12 Life Extension Program

WASHINGTON – The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) and the U.S. Air Force (USAF), in support of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), successfully completed three non-nuclear system development flight tests of the B61-12 gravity bomb August 21 at Tonopah Test Range in Nevada.

These development flight tests are a key milestone in the B61-12 Life Extension Program (LEP) and set the stage for the final weapon system demonstration test from F-16 aircraft in 2020. The program will extend the bomb’s service life while improving its safety, security, and reliability.

“The B61-12 will strengthen the U.S. strategic deterrent while reassuring our allies,” said Brig. Gen. Ty Neuman, NNSA’s Principal Assistant Deputy Administrator for Military Application. “These successful tests are a result of close collaboration between NNSA, the National Laboratories, the Air Force, and NATO.”

The B61-12 LEP is an NNSA and USAF program under the oversight of the Nuclear Weapons Council, a joint Department of Defense and DOE/NNSA organization established to facilitate cooperation and coordination in the management of the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile.

When fielded, the B61-12 will contribute significantly to the deterrence of potential adversaries and the assurance of Allies. Combined with U.S. and Allied dual-capable aircraft, the B61-12 will send a clear signal to any potential adversary that the United States and NATO possess the capability to maintain a credible deterrent in a changing security environment. 

Click here to learn more about NNSA’s efforts maintaining the stockpile.

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.