Alexander's Leases 112,500 Square Feet to IKEA at its Rego Park I Shopping Center

/EIN News/ -- PARAMUS, N.J., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALEXANDER’S, INC. (New York Stock Exchange: ALX) announced today that it has completed a 10-year lease with IKEA for 112,500 square feet at its Rego Park I shopping center located on Queens Boulevard and 63rd Road in Queens, New York. The IKEA store will be the first U.S. location for IKEA’s new, urban format and replaces a significant portion of the space formerly occupied by Sears.



Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

