GOLO Mobile Inc. continues partnership growth with Canderel Management Inc. for on-demand delivery of everyday items in 24 office buildings

GOLO’s latest partnership with Canderel Management Inc. is about offering tenants the added value of on-demand delivery and a commitment to sustainable business practices

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLO Mobile Inc. (TSXV: GOLO), the Montreal-based mobile on-demand eco-delivery and pick-up platform, today announced a partnership with Canderel Management Inc. for on-demand delivery at its Nexus portfolio of properties. Tenants of the office buildings will now have the advantage of ordering food and more using GOLO’s technology for delivery right to their offices.



Canderel is opening their doors to GOLO for 23 Nexus buildings which include high profile tenants such as Telus, Xerox, Canon, TD Bank and Place du Canada, an office tower in downtown Montreal will be added to the program in the near future for a total of 24 office towers. The objective is to offer tenants additional amenities and services to enhance work-life balance while keeping sustainability in mind. Tenants will be able to order food and more from local shops and get it delivered directly to their offices by GOLO’s electric eco-delivery fleet.

Jean-Francois Noel, CEO at GOLO Mobile Inc., said: “Partnering with property managers like Canderel allows us to effectively reach users in need of everyday items. Our mission for sustainability made it a perfect match.”

“It’s important that we, as property managers, offer our tenants and their employees access to the services and amenities that help them get through their days. Partnering with GOLO will allow our tenants to get what they need while respecting our missions, values and leading sustainability practices,” said Michael Di Grappa, Senior Vice-President, Property Management of Canderel.

The partnership plans to officially launch and start servicing tenants in October 2019 with plans to roll-out for all 24 office buildings and Place du Canada by early 2020.

The launch with Canderel is just the latest major partnership for GOLO Mobile Inc. Last month, the company expanded its partnership with commercial property owner Cominar while also signing a Complexe Desjardins white label solution.

About GOLO Mobile Inc.

GOLO is an app developed in Montreal. Launched in April 2018, GOLO connects consumers with neighbouring shops, offering everyday items for pick-up or delivery. GOLO’s fleet of electric vehicles supports over 400 partnering merchants in Montreal including restaurants, flower shops, pharmacies, pet stores and much more. GOLO is also the technology solution for innovative building owners who want to increase the opportunities for their tenants to network with the other users of the building. GOLO bridges the gap between the merchants and the customers by connecting them through an easy-to-use shopping app and a courteous and professional delivery service. GOLO makes everyday life better by delivering what you need, when you need it.

In April 2019, GOLO was acquired by Haw Capital Corp. On 5th July 2019, the new company GOLO Mobile Inc. began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GOLO.V.

About Canderel Management Inc.

Founded in 1975, Canderel is a nationwide real estate leader with offices in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver renowned for its development, property and asset management, leasing, construction and real estate advisory services.

Media Contact

For further information, please contact:

Jean-Francois Noel, CEO, GOLO Mobile Inc.

T : +1-514-993-0232 / E : jean-francois.noel@golo.io

Na’eem Adam, marketing director, GOLO Mobile Inc.

T : +1-514-622-0442 / E: naeem@golo.io

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.