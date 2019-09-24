Colibri Heart Valve Receives a United States Patent Directed to a Replacement Heart Valve that Includes a Dry Valve Sutured to a Stent Member

/EIN News/ -- BROOMFIELD, CO, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colibri Heart Valve LLC , a privately held emerging medical device company, today announced that U.S. Patent No. 10,390,945 (“the ‘945 Patent”) was issued on August 27, 2019 by the United States Patent & Trademark Office with a priority date extending back to July 2004. The ‘945 Patent has a total of ten claims, including a claim directed to a replacement heart valve that comprises a stent member and a dry valve of treated pericardium sutured to the stent member. The ‘945 Patent further includes an assembly claim that comprises a delivery and implantation system with a replacement heart valve residing within the delivery and implantation system.

Colibri’s President and CEO, Joseph B. Horn said, “The ‘945 Patent is an important patent for Colibri. Not only does it have a relatively early priority date, but it includes claims directed to our novel dry tissue technology, which creates a uniquely strong and flexible product.” Mr. Horn went on to state, “Since its inception, Colibri has strived to be the leader in the development of prepackaged heart valves, giving physicians a package-to-patient solution. We are gratified that the USPTO continues to recognize the advancements we have made with the issuance of yet another patent covering our technology.”

Colibri holds over 30 issued patents or allowed patent applications in both the United States and foreign countries.

About the Colibri Heart Valve and the Ready-for-Use Colibri TAVI System

Colibri Heart Valve LLC is a privately held medical device company that researches and develops novel, patent protected, structural heart technologies. Colibri was formed in 2010 and is located near Boulder, Colorado. Through Colibri’s proprietary tissue technology and valve design, Colibri has developed a pre-mounted, pre-crimped, and pre-loaded, ready-for-use balloon expandable transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) system called the “ Colibri TAVI System .” Colibri’s advanced technology is a culmination of over 15 years of research and development into transcatheter heart valve technology. Colibri’s unique tissue processing method produces extremely strong, durable, and biocompatible tissue. The proprietary tissue enables loading, crimping, and packaging of the Colibri valve at manufacture, making in-procedure valve rinsing and loading at time of use unnecessary. The Colibri technology is protected by both trade secrets and issued and pending patent applications with some priority claims and content dating back to January 4, 2002 and July 10, 2004. The Colibri TAVI System is an investigational device and is not currently available for sale in the USA or EU. For more information, visit: www.colibrihv.com .

John Dunn Colibri Heart Valve LLC (303) 460-8667 jdunn@colibrihv.com Aline Sherwood Scienta Communications Telephone: (312) 238-8957 asherwood@scientapr.com



