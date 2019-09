Simmons First National Corporation Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- PINE BLUFF, Ark., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ: SFNC) today announced it expects to release third quarter 2019 earnings prior to the market opening on Tuesday, October 22. Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, October 22. Those interested can listen to the call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corp. conference call, conference ID 2285967. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the company’s website at www.simmonsbank.com .



Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, headquartered in Pine Bluff, Ark., with total assets of approximately $17.9 billion as of June 30, 2019 conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

STEPHEN C. MASSANELLI

Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Simmons First National Corporation

steve.massanelli@simmonsbank.com

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.