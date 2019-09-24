Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose, announced today that it will present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, taking place October 2-4, 2019, in New York City. The presentation will take place on Friday, October 4, at 7:45 am ET.



A live webcast will be available by visiting the “Investors” section of the company's website: www.opiant.com . The webcast also will be archived for 60 days following the presentation.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose. National Institute on Drug Abuse, a division of the National Institutes of Health, describes addictive disorders as chronic relapsing brain diseases which burden society at both the individual and community levels. Opiant's first drug overdose product, NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is approved for marketing in the U.S. and Canada by its licensee, Adapt Pharmaceuticals, now owned by Emergent BioSolutions Inc. For more information visit: www.opiant.com .

CONTACTS:

For Investor Relations and Media Inquiries:

Lisa Sher

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Communications

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(970) 987-2654

lsher@opiant.com

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

(617) 535-7746



