Credit Acceptance Named One of the Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

/EIN News/ -- Southfield, Michigan, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been recognized by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE as one of the Best Workplaces for Women for the third year in a row. We were named No. 72 on the list.

The majority of the ranking for this list is based on what women themselves report in the Trust Index© survey about their workplace, and how fairly those experiences compare to men’s reports of the same workplaces. In addition, the rank considers how well represented women are in the workforce, taking into account industry trends.

The Best Workplaces for Women ranking is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE based upon team member feedback received from the annual Great Place to Work® survey.

This is the seventh workplace award that we’ve received this year as we also received:

FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For (last six years in a row)

Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (last five years in a row)

Forbes Global 2000 List

Best Workplaces for Millennials (four out of last five years)

Crain’s Fast 50 (last six years in a row)

Metropolitan Detroit’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For (last eight years in a row)

To see the complete 2019 List of Best Workplaces for Women, visit Best Workplaces for Women 2019 .

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq stock market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

About The Best Workplaces for Women

Great Place to Work® based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index© survey responses representing more than 4.6 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To find out more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit greatplacetowork.com.

