Las Vegas Furniture Market Creates Stressless Office Chair Challenge

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, September 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas Furniture Market Creates Stressless Office Chair ChallengeFurniture Market, a luxury furniture and interior design company located in Las Vegas, Nevada, invited professionals to take the FM Stressless Challenge for a chance to experience the difference an ergonomically designed chair makes in their overall comfort level during a typical business day.Many professionals spend hours each day in an office chair. Many of them also spend hours in a home office, catching up on work during evenings and weekends. An office chair that doesn’t provide the proper musculoskeletal support can have debilitating consequences on a person’s health over time.In addition to causing neck tension, headaches, and a sore back, sitting all day in an uncomfortable chair can have other impacts. An article by Forbes magazine found that people over 45 who sit for more than 11 hours a day may experience the following:● Poor blood circulation● Reduced metabolic rate● Decreased electrical activity in leg muscles● Reduced sensitivity to insulin production resulting in the possible risk of developing Type 2 diabetesThe FM Stressless ChallengeFurniture Market created the FM Stressless Challenge to encourage business professionals to try an ergonomically correct StresslessOffice chair before making a purchase. During the challenge, the company will replace the professional’s office chair with a Stressless Office chair for 14 days, allowing customers to experience the difference in how they feel when sitting in an ergonomic chair versus their old office chair.At the end of the trial period, if the business professional is not completely satisfied with the Stressless Office chair, Furniture Market will pick it up and replace the old chair with no questions asked and no obligation to buy.Stressless Office ChairsStressless Office chairs are designed with comfort in mind. All Stressless Office chairs come with reclining capability as well as an adjustable headrest and neck cushion for maximum comfort. A solid frame and well-proportioned padding support the body and allow for movement as needed. Stressless Office chairs are endorsed by The American Chiropractic Association.Contact Furniture MarketBob Lomassaromarketing@fmvegas.com702-436-3960About Furniture MarketFurniture Market celebrates an unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship by offering unique luxury furniture, accessories, art, lighting, and design services for modern and contemporary interiors in Las Vegas, Nevada. The FM Stressless Challenge was created by the company to help its customers live longer, healthier lives.



