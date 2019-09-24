LA Reward Launches Text a Kvetch About Your Ex to Have Fun for Good

Tell Your BFF...Now You Can Kvetch About Your Ex to Win Beauty, Dining, Shopping Rewards Love to Complain About Your Ex Start Today Join Us to Have Fun for Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency is sponsoring Text a Kvetch About Your Ex to reward funniest complaints; beauty, dining, and shopping gift cards.

Share with your friends ...text a funny Kvetch about an Ex to win beauty, dining, and shopping rewards.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency is sponsoring ' Kvetch About Your Ex ,' a social reward to inspire participation and improve people's lives. Every week, a group of moms will choose the funniest Kvetch; and the staffing agency will reward beauty, dining, and shopping gift cards. Starting on October 1, 2019 and ending on New Year's Day January 1st, 2020.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "A broken relationship, or Happily Divorced in LA is not the end...it's just a new beginning...join us to celebrate your freedom simply text a funny kvetch about your ex, make it short like a tweet, we're choosing a winner every week..."How to Participate and Kvetch About Your Ex1. Must be 21 years old to participate; every week a group of moms will choose a winner.2. Text Your Kvetch ...make it short like a tweet and sweet.3. Winners can pay forward their rewards to anyone else in LA.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Now you have an outlet to complain about your ex, earn rewards, and have fun for good...enjoy gift cards to Bellacures, Skin Laundry, Sushi Roku, The Apple Store...and so much more...."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good is helping fund cause 'Meditation for Kids,' with a fun mission to teach kids peace of mind and improve their lives. Recruiting for Good will generate proceeds from placements...launching in 2020.. To learn more visit www.RewardingMeditation.com R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA and Rewarding The Bay to reward people who participate, and help fund Kids Meditation. People make referrals and earn Fun for Good Rewards to...enjoy L.A.'s Best Visit www.RewardingLA.com...to enjoy The Bay (SF) visit www.RewardingTheBay.com



