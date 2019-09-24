The SCLC, Co-Founded By Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr., Has Sworn In Robert W. Alexander III, CEO of 360Wise Media, as its Newly Elected President For Its Miami Chapter

"Exit The Flintstones, Enter The Jetsons," says Robert W. Alexander III

Some say the United States continues to move backward on civil and human rights at home and abroad blaming the entire lack of compassion on President Donald Trump and his administration.



It’s a known fact that unity and justice for all was a common theme for Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr, the National SCLC , and those who peacefully protested for equality, many even lost their lives in pursuit.



"As history continues to record itself daily, children face the fear of going to school because of online and offline bullying along with the prospect of mass school shootings. One must question the position of the entire civil and human rights movement here nationally and more important locally here in Miami," says the newly elected President of the Miami SCLC .



“One of the most important elements moving forward with the beautiful communities of Miami Dade and Broward County will be implementing the trust factor, as someone whom over-stands that the hardships and successes in life work hand in hand. I feel and have heard first hand that the youth and many elders are having a hard time putting their trust in elected officials, community leaders, and the religious community. We are in the Jetsons now, months away from the year 2020 and the New Miami SCLC is here to unify the generations of all races, all colors, all cultures, and creeds," says Robert W. Alexander III.

He has comprised a core team in my vision of unifying the Miami SCLC and the residents of Broward and Miami Dade County:

In a show of unity, he has brought in James Williams of Birmingham Alabama ( Home of the Beginning of the Civil Rights Movement ) on-air personality of 98.7 Kiss FM and 20 year Community Activist Leader.



Also Jerry McCormick, former recording artist and member of South Florida’s Hit Band “Silver Platinum,” military veteran, and child of the civil rights movement.



Alongside Mr. Williams and Mr. McCormick, he has brought in his wife Tasha Alexander, Co-Founder of 360Wise Media, Co-Founder of MassMediaHub, devoted Women’s and Children Rights Activist and a longtime Homelessness advocate.



Quote: "The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” Martin Luther King, Jr

We also are blessed to have a dedicated and prestigious board of advisors:

Civil Rights Icon Attorney Benjamin Crump

Music, Technology and Fashion Icon MCHammer

Attorney, Advocate, and Activist The Justice Fighter Gerald A. Griggs

Emmy Award-Winning Producer A.Curtis Farrow

Activist and CEO of AllHipHop “JIGSAW” Chuck Creekmur

Activist and Former Gang Leader “Silky Slim” Arthur Reed

About Robert W. Alexander III :

Robert W. Alexander III ( 360WISE ) is a husband of 20years, father of 8 beautiful children, God Fearing, Know Thy Self, Successful Businessman, Brand Owner, Activist, Advocate, registered and recognized SocialMedia Brand Marketing Influencer, and Journalist.

Washington DC native and 20 year resident of South Florida Robert is the Founder and CEO of 360WiSE, MassMediaHub and now CEO /President of the New Miami SCLC which is a non-profit pending 501c3 status.

Robert W. Alexander III has a known track record of working directly with Icons and the most prestigious Public Figures, Actors, Artists and Brands in the USA and UK.

His passion for helping spread brand awareness, advocacy helping the elderly and youth makes him the perfect, energetic and transparent civil and human rights leader for the Magic City of Dade and Broward County.

SCLC HISTORY

The very beginnings of the SCLC can be traced back to the Montgomery Bus Boycott. The Montgomery Bus Boycott began on December 5, 1955, after Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat to a white man on the bus. The boycott lasted for 381 days and ended on December 21, 1956, with the desegregation of the Montgomery bus system.

The boycott was carried out by the newly established Montgomery Improvement Association (MIA). Martin Luther King, Jr. served as President and Ralph David Abernathy served as Program Director. It was one of history's most dramatic and massive nonviolent protests, stunning the nation and the world. The boycott was also a signal to Black America to begin a new phase of the long struggle, a phase that came to be known as the modern civil rights movement.

They issued a document declaring that civil rights are essential to democracy, that segregation must end, and that all Black people should reject segregation absolutely and nonviolently.

Further organizing was done at a meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 14, 1957. The organization shortened its name to Southern Leadership Conference, established an Executive Board of Directors, and elected officers, including Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as President, Dr. Ralph David Abernathy as Financial Secretary-Treasurer, Rev. C. K. Steele of Tallahassee, Florida as Vice President, Rev. T. J. Jemison of Baton Rouge, Louisiana as Secretary, and Attorney I. M. Augustine of New Orleans, Louisiana as General Counsel.

At its first convention in Montgomery in August 1957, the Southern Leadership Conference adopted the current name, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Basic decisions made by the founders at these early meeting included the adoption of nonviolent mass action as the cornerstone of strategy, the affiliation of local community organizations with SCLC across the South, and a determination to make the SCLC movement open to all, worldwide regardless of race, religion, or background.

