TELUS investing $16 billion in Alberta, connecting more homes and businesses to fibre and preparing for the future of 5G

/EIN News/ -- Advanced TELUS PureFibre optic network and enhanced wireless capacity will help residents, businesses, and service providers innovate locally, compete globally and deliver better health, education and social outcomes



TELUS enabling 25,000 job opportunities for Albertans through 2023

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS will invest $16 billion in Alberta through the next five years to give Albertans better access to healthcare technology; connect more homes, businesses, and schools to PureFibre; support increased IoT capabilities and agriculture technology; prepare the province for the introduction of 5G; and fast track the latest technology and applications as they emerge. As one of the province’s leading employers, our investment includes hiring 5,000 Albertans over the next five years. Furthermore, across our vast partner ecosystem, TELUS’ investment in network infrastructure will support the creation of 20,000 family-supporting jobs across the province over the next five years.

“TELUS is proud to be making this generational investment in Alberta, providing the technology to bridge geographic and socio-economic divides and connect citizens to the people, resources and information that make their lives better,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “Importantly, TELUS PureFibre offers communities a globally unmatched wireline infrastructure that ensures all citizens have access to the digital tools to drive improved health, social and economic outcomes, enabling entrepreneurs, start-ups and home-based businesses to benefit from the same Internet speeds, functionality, reliability and security that large enterprises currently enjoy. Indeed, in the province’s more remote communities, the advent of broadband and wireless networks, ubiquitously deployed, are bridging time and distance, allowing residents to live and work in any community yielding improved productivity and pervasive economic opportunities. We look forward to connecting more of our fellow Albertans to TELUS PureFibre and our world-leading wireless networks, supporting the province as it attracts new industries and innovators, providing the backbone for the jobs of today and those that have yet to be imagined.”

These investments build upon TELUS’ continued commitment to bring world-class wireless and wireline connectivity to communities across the province, providing the technological backbone for our province’s economic strength well into the future. Between 2000 and 2018, TELUS invested more than $45 billion in technology and operations in Alberta, and over the next five years TELUS plans to invest an additional $16 billion in technology and operations.

"This investment by TELUS demonstrates that Canada’s leading companies once again have confidence in Alberta. TELUS’ world-class communications infrastructure will help unleash the next generation of our innovators, and empower those job creators who can take advantage of the latest technology to move our province forward. This investment shows confidence in the Alberta economy, with the promise of 5,000 jobs to be created here over the next 5 years. Our government is committed to working with job creators, innovators and entrepreneurs to make it easier to open a start-up, grow a business or create jobs, and this incredible investment by TELUS is proof that it is paying off. We look forward to working with our partners at TELUS as they continue to enrich the lives of Albertans with a focus on innovation in healthcare technology, agricultural technology and preparations for a 5G network that will set the stage for Alberta’s future,” said Premier Jason Kenney.

Since 2013, TELUS has invested $3 billion to connect 125 communities and more than 2 million premises - many of those located right here in Alberta - to the TELUS PureFibre network. First launched in Blackfalds, Alberta, the gigabit-enabled TELUS PureFibre network is among the most advanced communications infrastructure available in the world today, enabling residents to immediately take advantage of dramatically fast symmetrical upload and download speeds on plans like Gigabit Internet at 940/940 Mbps. Gigabit Internet customers can download a full HD movie or upload 100 high-resolution photos in just a few seconds. The TELUS PureFibre network’s symmetrical upload and download speeds provides significant benefits for applications like video conferencing, gaming, and home security. TELUS Smart Home Security offers 24/7 real-time monitoring and smart controls to manage cameras, lock and unlock doors, indoor and outdoor lighting, and even the thermostat.

The TELUS PureFibre network serves as the backbone of TELUS’ wireless network, enabling more wireless capacity and faster speeds throughout the province. TELUS has been repeatedly recognized globally as the fastest network with the best coverage and customer experience in Canada with independent awards and rankings from J.D. Power , H2 OpenSignal , PC Mag , and Ookla .

“In addition to our significant investments to bring world-class technology to our citizens, TELUS has a legacy of giving back to the communities where we live, work and serve,” continued Entwistle. ”More than any other Canadian organization, we leverage our technology to drive better social and health outcomes for Canadians. This is epitomized through the launch of the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation in 2018, made possible through an inaugural endowment from TELUS that represented the largest donation made by a Canadian company in modern history. Similarly, our commitment to building stronger, more compassionate communities is reflected in our Connecting for Good programs, which provide: low-income Canadian families with access to high-speed Internet, a computer and digital literacy training and tools; youth aging out of foster care with a free smartphone and 3GB data plan to stay connected to the people and opportunities that matter most; Canadians with severe physical limitations with assistive technology to help them participate fully in our digital world; and vulnerable citizens living on the streets with vital healthcare through mobile health clinics. These programs have provided 122,000 Albertan families access to low-cost, high-speed Internet, nearly 5,000 Albertan youth with a free smartphone and data plan, and over 10,000 annual medical interventions for vulnerable Albertans through our mobile health clinics. Without question, through the investments we are making in our communities, we are improving the lives of our fellow citizens and creating a truly friendly future.”

In Alberta, TELUS has given $200 million and volunteered more than 500,000 days to charitable and community organizations since 2000.

The investments announced in this media release are consistent with TELUS’ capital expenditure guidance for 2019, released in the fourth quarter of 2018 earnings release dated February 14, 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements about future events and plans that are forward-looking, including relating to TELUS’ infrastructure investment plans. By their nature, forward-looking statements require TELUS to make assumptions and predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of factors (such as regulatory decisions and developments, the competitive environment in which we operate, our operating and financial results and our ability to carry out financing activities) could cause actual capital and operating expenditures to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, this news release and the forward-looking statements made in it are subject to the cautionary note and qualified by the assumptions, qualifications and risk factors referred to in TELUS’ 2018 and second quarter 2019 Management’s discussion and analysis, which are incorporated by reference herein, and in other TELUS public disclosure documents and filings with securities commissions in Canada (on SEDAR at sedar.com) and in the United States (on EDGAR at sec.gov). Forward-looking statements describe TELUS’ expectations and are based on our assumptions as at the date of this press release and are subject to change. Except as required by law, TELUS disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.6 billion in annual revenue and 14.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Doug Self

403-616-8741

TELUS Public Relations

douglas.self@telus.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.