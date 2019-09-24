Investment Platform Emerges From Stealth With Radical New Paradigm: Get Paid To Trade

All of Us places the earning potential of financial institutions squarely into the hands of those who deserve it most: investors

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkWire -- All of Us , the world’s first self-directed investment platform that pays people to trade, today announced it is emerging from stealth to allow consumers to join its growing waitlist. The only investing platform community of its kind, All of Us provides individual investors the same earning potential of financial institutions, using a radically transparent, no-fee pricing model that clearly defines how investments are used, where monies are made and ensures earnings are put back where they belong - in the hands of the user. All of Us formally launched on the stage at FinovateFall in New York City, September 23, 2019.



All of Us is a social-based web and mobile application that allows investors to tap into the collective wisdom and buying power of investors as a group, while maintaining control of assets as an individual. Using the power of social engagement, coupled with sophisticated machine learning, All of Us delivers the greatest transparency, insight and opportunity for investors looking to grow their individual portfolios in new and exciting ways. Consumers who join the waitlist now will have first access to the platform when it launches in Q1 2020.

“Just as our name states, All of Us works for the collective good of everyone, not just the ‘some of us’ traditional investment platforms have served,” said Alan Grujic, founder and CEO of All of Us. “All of Us moves beyond free trading to introduce a new paradigm: get paid to trade. We’ve built a solution that provides a multi-sided investment platform, social channel and trusted financial advisor in one, and we’ve done it by keeping our revenue model open, fair and honest.”

All of Us’ transparent pricing model ensures the company doesn’t make money until its members do. Revenues are earned from savings provided and not charged to the user. Once the company has earned half a percent on an individual’s assets, all additional savings go directly back to the user. For example, if a member has $100,000 on the platform, All of Us makes no more than $500 annually, regardless of how much the individual is earning on their money. Unlike any other company on the market, All of Us will share an annual statement that outlines exactly how each investor’s portfolio has earned the company money, and where that money has been returned to the user.

Founded in 2018 by a group of individuals with deep roots in technology, financial markets, public and private investing and institutional finance, All of Us is dedicated to ensuring every investor is empowered to achieve the kind of returns financial institutions have traditionally kept for themselves.

Interested investors can now join the All of Us waitlist online at https://www.allofusfinancial.com or download the All of Us app on iOS or Android.

About All of Us

About Finovate

Finovate is a global conference series focused on financial services technology. Held in six locations -- London, San Francisco, New York, Singapore, Dubai and Cape Town -- it offers live product demos, fast-paced content, and high-impact networking. The event is organized by KNECT365. For more information about the events or to view videos of previous demos and presentations, please visit www.finovate.com .

