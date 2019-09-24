Burn$ Funding introduced Another Product – Blanket Loans – to Help Entrepreneurs

Peter J. Burns III

Burn$ Funding, an aggregator of alternative funding tools, has introduces blanket loans to help entrepreneurs reduce costs and raise capital.

By consolidating many loans into one, you can free up capital that resides in the individual loans and reduce interest expense.” — Peter J. Burns, III

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burn$ Funding, an emerging aggregator of non-traditional tools for securing growth capital, has announced its latest offering – blanket loans, or the consolidation of many loans into one all-encompassing note.

"Blanket loans are ideal for entrepreneurs, who own and manage multiple properties, as well as passive investors, who have a full-time day job and many properties," said Peter J. Burns III, "There are countless benefits to the borrower, too numerous to fully address here."

But Burns did single out a few.

"By consolidating many loans into one, you can free up capital that resides in the individual loans," said Burns. "This can also lead to interest expense savings, since the interest rates of some of the individual loans may be higher than what the rate would be on a blanket loan."

This solution also dramatically simplifies the borrower's servicing of the loan, which is of great importance to passive income investors who are already busy with personal and business priorities.

"Finally, the byproduct of using this product is typically a dramatically improved credit score, creating a multitude of other capital-raising opportunities for the entrepreneur or passive investor."

Burn$ Funding has access to a unique menu of banks and financial institutions that have enabled the company to emerge in 2019 as a powerful resource. In fact, a couple recent customers, both physicians, recognized Burn$ Funding for its speed and professionalism.

"Within weeks, Burn$ Funding consolidated the loans I had on multiple investment properties into one note at a very attractive rate," said Dr. Raul Carrillo.

Dr. Cliff Janke, an emergency room physician in El Paso, was equally impressed.

"I had more than a dozen loans on properties that had been acquired over the past decade," said Dr. Janke, who used the funding to invest in one of Burns' companies involving Group Homes for the elderly. "The note was very complex, and it required a great deal of work on the part of the Burn$ Funding team. Each step of the way, they exhibited a level of professionalism that was off the charts."

About Burn$ Funding

Burn$ Funding is an emerging aggregator of non-traditional tools for securing growth capital. Three of those tools, in particular stand out. First, Burn$ Funding has institutionalized the bridge funding process to help clients reduce credit card debt and obtain a higher credit score. This allows Burn$ Funding clients to secure more capital at remarkably low interest rates, in some cases as low as zero percent for an introductory period of 12-21 months. Second, Burn$ Funding offers a market in shelf corporations, which are business entities that are no longer being used because their assets have been sold, typically through acquisition. However, these corporations are still viable because they have exemplary credit records. While these entities typically range in cost from $5,000 to $10,000, their clean record can help clients secure lines of credit for growth. Third, Burn$ Funding has pioneered the use of Cost Segregation Studies to allow commercial real estate



