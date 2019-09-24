Club Z! Tutoring of Logan, UT Opens for Business: Offering Free Test Prep to Local Families Now through November 30, 2019

LOGAN, UT, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Club Z! Tutoring of Logan proudly serving families in Logan, Providence, Hyrum, Smithfield, and Richmond in Utah, is celebrating its official grand opening with special offers, including FREE SAT or ACT test preparation programs. Local families are encouraged to like and follow the Club Z! Tutoring of Logan Facebook page to participate in all of its grand opening special offers and promotions or call 435-754-7647 to register.

Club Z! Tutoring of Logan offers in-home and online tutoring for all subjects, including SAT and ACT test preparation and study skills development. In addition, Club Z! Tutoring of Logan has services and programs to support students of all ages, from kindergarten readiness through college admissions counseling. Club Z! services are also available year-round, with everything from test prep classes to online reading camps available during the summer and early fall.

Club Z! is the nation’s largest in-home and online tutoring and test prep organization, with more than 450 offices in North America. Club Z! Tutoring of Logan is owned and operated by Jonathan Bradshaw. It has been a lifelong dream of Bradshaw to be able to own his own business and help people at the same time. Bradshaw feels that Club Z! gives him the opportunity to succeed as a franchise owner and gives back to the community he loves, Logan. His experience coupled with his love of children makes him the perfect fit as a Club Z! franchise owner. Adds Bradshaw:

Club Z! Tutoring of Logan tutors are all highly qualified, professional educators who are passionate about education. In addition, all Club Z! tutors are thoroughly screened and background checked prior to hire, and students are carefully matched to a Club Z! tutor using the company’s proven Z! Tutor Match process. The Z! Tutor Match is based on academic qualifications, personality traits, and other factors that help foster student success. Club Z! even offers a 100% satisfaction Z! Guarantee backing their tutor match. And each student receives a customized learning plan, based on his/her academic goals, timeframe, and level of current achievement, which is implemented using the student’s classroom curriculum or one of Club Z!’s proprietary curriculum options. Here is what one of Mr. Bradshaw’s clients had to say:

"Club Z Tutors are highly skilled, friendly and able to handle my child's behavior. Homework time is not the stress that it was because my child is able to get the right help that he needs when he needs it. It's only been a couple of weeks, but grades are already improving and I couldn't be happier!" Leah H. Smithfield, UT

Mr. Bradshaw is particularly excited to bring Club Z!’s proven SAT and ACT test prep programs to Logan families, having firsthand experience with the intensely competitive nature of college admissions. That is why he is especially confident in the company’s Z! Prep Score Booster, its SAT and ACT diagnostic test and study tool. Club Z! Tutoring of Logan is offering all Logan families a free 30 day trial of the Score Booster program, now through November 30.

“Students will receive instant feedback on their test performance, including videos with top notch tutors demonstrating the correct way to answer each and every question on each and every test. In addition, students will get 30 days of access to our Z Prep! Online study tools, which include video modules for topics ranging from linear equations to solving word problems. The Score Booster has had a tremendous impact on our students’ results for test prep, with average gains of 200 points on the SAT and 4-5 points on the ACT, and we’re excited for our local families to try it out.”

Families are encouraged to like and follow the Club Z! Tutoring of Logan Facebook page or call 435-754-7647 to take advantage of the free offers, as well as all of the other exciting grand opening promotions.

Interested in becoming a Club Z! franchise owner? Call one of our franchise developers today 866-658-8978 or visit our tutoring franchise opportunities page to inquire about our current offers and available franchise opportunities!



