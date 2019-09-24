Miller & Zois Launches New Birth Injury Section of Website

Miller & Zois

Miller & Zois has recently launched a new Birth Injury section on the firm's popular Maryland injury law website.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miller & Zois, one of Baltimore’s leading personal injury law firms, is proud to announce the posting of a new Birth Injury section within the firm’s well known personal injury law website millerandzois.com. The M&Z website has been a very prominent feature of the firm’s public profile since its founding in 2005 by local attorneys Ronald Miller and Laura Zois. The Miller & Zois website and its associated blogs have always provided a wealth of useful information and resources for both potential clients and other lawyers. Visitors to the M&Z website can find descriptions of every new medical malpractice case filed in Maryland; case descriptions for hundreds of reported settlements and verdicts; sample pleadings and motions; and helpful how-to articles on everything from handling your own car accident claim to writing a demand letter to an insurance company. The website even offers tips and suggestions for what to expect when submitting claims to certain insurance companies such as AllState; State Farm or GEICO.

Now the M&Z website is launching a new and innovative subsection of its website that will focus specifically on the topic of birth injuries. The new birth injuries section of the M&Z site is designed to serve as an informational resource. Visitors to the birth injury section will find in-depth and highly accurate reference pages on the various types and causes of common birth injuries, as well as practical information about things such as treatment options and financial assistance programs for families with disabled children. Primary reference pages can be found on significant birth injuries including cerebral palsy which are further enhanced by more focused pages on subtopics such as CP symptoms; life expectancy with CP; as well more practical subtopics on things like the best types of wheelchairs for children with CP. Additional primary reference pages can be found for other major birth injuries including Erb’s palsy; Klumpke’s palsy; hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE); and infant brain bleeds. The information provided on these birth injury pages has been drawn from numerous authoritative medical sources and is presented in a user-friendly, easy to understand format.

About Miller & Zois

Miller & Zois is based in downtown Baltimore and widely recognized as one of the top personal injury litigation firms in the central Maryland region. The lawyers at Miller & Zois focus exclusively on representing plaintiffs in cases involving major personal injuries or wrongful death. Over the past decade M&Z attorneys have obtained over $100 million in compensation for our clients, making Miller & Zois one of the most successful and well-respected personal injury firms in the area. Miller & Zois handles all types of tort cases involving serious personal injury including. Some of the firm’s leading areas of practice include:

-Medical Malpractice

-Birth Injury Malpractice

-Major Auto Accidents

-Product Liability

-Prescription Drug Injuries

-Major Slip & Fall / Premises Liability

-Nursing Home Abuse / Neglect

To talk to one of the lawyers at Miller & Zois call the office at 410-553-6000 or submit an online contact request for a free consultation.



