Allied Corp., a Medical Cannabis Company, Approved to Uplist to OTCQB Venture Market

/EIN News/ -- KELOWNA, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. ("Allied") (OTCQB: ALID), an international medical cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions, is pleased to announce its common stock is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market.



The OTCQB is a venture market operated by OTC Markets Group and established for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB platform will allow Allied to provide investors increased transparency by providing the information needed to analyze, value and trade.

“Uplisting Allied Corp. to the OTCQB Venture Market is an exciting milestone for our company, highlighting our efforts to not only secure a foothold in the industry, but also to have a positive impact in the global cannabis industry” said CEO of Allied, Calum Hughes. “We are on track for growth and are focused on our strategic corporate plans as we continue to expand globally.”

Additional information about Allied Corp. can be found at www.allied.health .

On behalf of the Board,

Calum Hughes

Chief Executive Officer

About Allied Corp.

Allied Corp. is an international cannabis company with a mission to help people suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) by researching, creating and producing targeted cannabinoid health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible, through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, innovative plant-based production and unique development of therapeutic products.

Media Contact:

allied@5wpr.com

Investor Relations:

Anthony Zelen

ir@allied.health

+1-778-388-5258

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements relate to future events or future performance. Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, outlook, expectations or intentions regarding the future including words or phrases such as "anticipate", "become", "objective", "may", "will", "might", "should", "could", "can", "intend", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "plan", "is designed to", "project", "continue", or similar expressions suggest future outcomes or the negative thereof or similar variations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, that the Company will experience growth and will be able to expand globally. We are also subject to various additional risks as described in our SEC filings at www.SEC.gov.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and may materially differ from actual results. Further, such forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price.

We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.



