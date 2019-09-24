Geopointe Enhances Route Planner to Further Streamline and Optimize Field Sales, Marketing and Service Performance

New enhancements include expanded routing & scheduling intelligence and improved Salesforce calendar integration

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geopointe has announced enhancements to Route Planner, an add-on to Geopointe’s geolocation platform that automates routing to reduce the time needed to plan visits to customers and prospects. Built on the Salesforce Platform, Geopointe is currently available on Salesforce AppExchange ( geopointe.com/appexchange ), the World's Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace.



Built for users who have recurring or repetitive visits, Route Planner enhances field performance for sales and service organizations so team members can spend more time making sales, nurturing relationships, and helping customers. Route Planner takes into account individuals' schedules, visit frequency, and other data to automatically generate a schedule for days, weeks and even months in advance. Recent enhancements include expanded global coverage and integration with users’ Salesforce calendars. Sales and service professionals making regular, repetitive visits to their accounts can see significant value in spending less time planning visits and the ability to make additional site visits with Geopointe’s Route Planner.

“Sales and service reps need to be with their customers. Route Planner automates the scheduling work for them so they can maximize their time spent face to face with customers,” said Scott Hemmeter, CEO and Founder of Geopointe. “The latest improvements to Route Planner demonstrate our ongoing commitment to providing an excellent customer experience and addressing the needs of our customers.”

“We are excited that Geopointe is continuing to innovate on AppExchange with quality geolocation applications for mapping, routing, and schedule planning,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us."

For more information or to speak with a representative to understand how Geopointe Route Planner can help optimize and streamline your team’s territory performance, visit www.geopointe.com/route-planner .

About Geopointe

Geopointe is a leading geolocation and geo-analytics SaaS solution that empowers end-users, managers, administrators, and developers to tap into the geographical aspects of their data to improve efficiencies and streamline processes. Geopointe was launched in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California with a presence across the United States and customers all over the world.

Geopointe is one of the most reviewed geolocation solutions on Salesforce’s AppExchange.

For more information about Geopointe, visit geopointe.com .

