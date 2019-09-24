When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: September 20, 2019

Euphoria Fancy Food Inc of Brooklyn, NY is recalling its 7.05 oz packages of “CAPITAN K” salmon slightly salted pieces because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy persons may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled “ CAPITAN K ” salmon slightly salted pieces were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. The product comes in 7.05 oz, vacuum package marked with container code of 070519 and with a best by date of 01/30/20. The product UPC code is 607059000362.

No illnesses have been reported to date and connection with this problem.

The contamination was discovered after sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Market Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenesin some 7.05 oz vacuum packages of “CAPITAN K” salmon slightly salted pieces.

Consumers who have purchased 7.05 oz vacuum packages of “CAPITAN K” salmon slightly salted pieces are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-768-3400.