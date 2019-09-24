Go Healthy Natural Launches Organically Grown Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tinctures

Go Healthy Natural (https://GoHealthyNaturalCBD.com), a leader in liquid and gummy vitamin supplements, has announced the launch of their new CBD Oil tinctures.

CHESTER SPRINGS, PA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Go Healthy Natural CBD Oil tinctures contain a synergistic blend of cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes.The CBD oil tinctures will be offered in 1 ounce (30ml) UV protective child-proof glass bottles with graduated glass droppers.The three tincture options are: 500mg organic natural, 500mg organic mint and 1000mg organic mint.Go Healthy Natural is a family-owned company that works exclusively with organic American grown hemp. After harvesting, our hemp is processed by supercritical CO2 extraction to ensure zero residual solvents, then packaged in our facility to comprehensive cGMP standards by an industry-leading team of chemists.Go Healthy Natural has partnered with a USA hemp farm that uses only Organic, Non-GMO American Hemp and employs sustainable harvesting practices. We extract from the hemp flowers to ensure a synergistic yield of cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes.Our organic carrier oils and organic natural flavors are sourced with the same scrutiny: each partner is audited to ensure they follow the same strict Good Manufacturing Practice standards, use carbon dioxide extraction, and provide organic product whenever possible.Traditional extraction processes use some combination of heat, pressure, and solvent to remove a desired compound from its environment. Unfortunately, these methods often leave residue or degrade the quality and amount of the desired compound. CO2 (Carbon Dioxide) extraction is highly efficient and does not add extra costs. By pressurizing an extraction chamber with carbon dioxide, the pressure required to extract desired compounds is achieved without any of the heat associated with traditional pressing methods. Because it dissipates immediately after opening the extraction chamber, this method also guarantees no pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers left in the finished product.Each extraction is tested by a third party laboratory to ensure potency, cleanliness, and safety.To ensure that all of our products exceed the high quality standards we establish for them, we perform rigorous in-house testing in addition to sending each batch of product to a third-party laboratory for confirmation of premium quality.These lab tests are openly available on our website to establish transparency and provide the ultimate reassurance that every product we offer is safe, pure and effective. Please go to GoHealthyNaturalCBD.com for more information about our farm fresh, non-GMO, organically grown full-spectrum American hemp.



