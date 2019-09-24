Global Courier Express and Parcel Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

New Study Reports "Courier Express and Parcel Market 2019 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025".

This report provides in depth study of "Courier Express and Parcel Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization.

This report studies the global Courier Express and Parcel market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

CEP services are provided on a door-to-door basis. A courier is a company or person who delivers mail, messages and parcels.

The recent report found on WGR, on the global Courier Express and Parcel market has provided insights on several factors that are posing as drivers for the Courier Express and Parcel market over the assessment period. The report also includes different volume trends, value aspects of the product/service, and the pricing history of the same. Some primary factors driving substantial growth in the global Courier Express and Parcel market include mounting global population, technological developments, different relevant government regulations introduced and their impact, and the demand and supply mechanism functioning in the Courier Express and Parcel market.

It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Courier Express and Parcel market.

The Leading key players covered in this study:

FedEx

UPS

A-1 Express

BDP

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Allied Express

Aramex

American Expediting

Antron Express

DX Group

General Logistics Systems

Deliv

Unique Air Express

Yodel

One World Express

Tuffnells Parcels Express

This research report categorizes the global Courier Express and Parcel market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Courier Express and Parcel market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market split by Type:

Air Transport

Land Transport

Sea Transport

Market split by Application:

Business-To-Business (B2B)

Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

Consumer-To-Consumer (C2C)

Market segment by Region/Country including:

The global Courier Express and Parcel market has been analyzed in detail on a global as well as a regional level. The report comprises a regional analysis for North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. For each of these regions, the report has included a study of the market extensively, taking the outlook, opportunities, and the latest trends into consideration.

Key Stakeholders

Courier Express and Parcel Manufacturers

Courier Express and Parcel Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Courier Express and Parcel Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

China, India, and Japan are the key revenue contributors to the market. Factors such as the rise in demand for retail products and the economic growth of China and India, are driving the market’s growth in APAC. With substantial focus towards the development of organized retail and e-commerce, the demand for CEP services in APAC will witness massive growth in the coming years.

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Industry Overview of Courier Express and Parcel

2 Global Courier Express and Parcel Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 FedEx

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Courier Express and Parcel Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 UPS

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Courier Express and Parcel Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

And more

Continued….





