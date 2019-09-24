Actigraphy Sensors and Polysomnography Devices Market to Reach USD 1616.1 million by 2026 | Reports And Data

The rise in demand for the treatment of sleep disorders like insomnia, sleep-walking and narcolepsy are the major growth factors for actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market. Besides, the growing number of depressive disorders like bipolar disorder and depression are also fueling the market growth

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market is expected to reach USD 1,616.15 million by the year 2026, with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Actigraphy sensors and Polysomnography devices are the devices which are used for the measurement of motion, usually with miniature accelerometers, to monitor daily activity and sleep patterns. The devices are typically worn for several weeks or days on the hip or the wrist. The motion patterns can be displayed as actograms that show the daily activity and rest periods. This data can be analyzed to provide a variety of objective endpoints about the circadian patterns, the level of activity, and the nighttime movements.

The major driving factors that are boosting the growth of actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market are increasing sleep disorders like sleep-related breathing disorders, circadian rhythm sleep-wake disorders, chronic sleep disorders like narcolepsy and hypersomnia which affect the quality life of patients. Manufacturers in the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market are integrating next-generation technologies, such as wireless technologies in actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices to improve the accuracy and reliability of the devices and ultimately to maintain a strong foothold in the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market. For instance, ActiGraph launched its activity monitoring device, the CenterPoint Insight Watch, which uses raw data capture technology to capture the high-resolution signal from the accelerometer and provide actionable information to the user through its real-time data transfer mechanism.

The major indications of actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market are excessive snoring, sleepwalking, and depression. With respect to region, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the highest growing market in actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market during the forecast period, followed by Europe. This market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. North America was found to be the largest revenue generating segment due to the high burden of sleep disorders increasing chronic sleep disorders and the technological advancements in the region, which are also the key factors influencing the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market growth.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1900

Further key findings from the report suggest

The wrist and handband actigraphy product type segment of actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0 % by 2025. The significant share is due to the use of the wrist and hand band devices. This segment was observed to grow enormously in the forecast period However, the FDA has approved only a few medical devices like actigraph, which contains a software called actisoft This program is called Actisoft and runs on an IBM-compatible personal computer

Latest technological trends are accelerating the growing number of actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices launched across the world. USB actigraphy sensor, wireless sensors, and PSG devices accounted for more than half the revenue share of the global market in 2017 and 2018. Owing to the persistent technological advancement in the wireless technologies, the trend of growing demand and supply for wireless or USB actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices is likely to remain in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, increasing penetration of wireless medical devices and diagnostic tools in the healthcare industry in developing countries is creating lucrative sales opportunities for stakeholders in the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market.

Polysomnography provides a complete evaluation of sleep-related data when it comes to medical cases, which remains the primary reason behind the growing preference for PSG devices over actigraphy sensors.

Fitbit Inc, Phillips, Garmin, Resmed, Somno medics, BMC medicals, Nox medicals, Compumedics, Cleveland, Matrix care, Actigraph, and Aetna Inc are the major players in the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/actigraphy-sensors-and-polysomnography-devices-market

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Actigraphy Sensors and Polysomnography devices market into product types, technology types, distribution channels, and region.

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Actigraphy Sensors

Polysomnography Devices Fixed Polysomnography Products Portable Polysomnography Products

Wrist and Handband Actigraphy Products Wearable Actigraphy Products



By Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

USB

Wireless Technology

GPS

Others

By Distribution Channels

Retail Stores

Pharmacies

Online Retail Stores

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Diagnostic Laboratories

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1900

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Pharma and Healthcare category by Reports And Data

Cetuximab Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cetuximab-market

Fluorouracil Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fluorouracil-market

Palbociclib Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/palbociclib-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.