Soy Protein Ingredients Market To Reach USD 16.6 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Soy Protein Ingredients Market Size – USD 9.7 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.9%, Soy Protein Ingredients Industry Trends – High nutritional value and excellent alternative to meat and dairy proteins

New York, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increased soybean production, growing global feed production, and rising food demand from a growing population are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Soy Protein Ingredients market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Soy Protein Ingredients market was valued at USD 9.7 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 16.6 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9%. The products in soy protein ingredients market serve as excellent sources of dietary protein. They provide amino acids that are essential for protein synthesis in muscles and other tissues. They are used to produce high protein foods as they are concentrates of soy proteins. Most soy protein ingredients market foods are available in defatted forms. The consumer- base of soy protein ingredients market has increased over the years, with a rise in the number of highly health-conscious consumers.

Soy protein ingredients market is undergoing various technological advancements. The soy protein ingredients market products are used mainly for the production of nutritional bars. To meet the needs of the bar manufacturing industry, new constituents including extruded soy proteins in various shapes, sizes, and hardness, isolates, and isolate systems for core softness, whole grain soy flour, etc. are developed. With the changing needs of the manufacturers in the industry, the manufacturing processes are expected to improve.

Available in a wide range of products, soybeans are one of the few vegetarian sources of total protein containing all the essential amino acids required in the human diet. Familiar food preparations include products such as edamame (whole soybeans), tofu (soybean curd), soymilk, soy flour, tempeh (cooked and fermented soy), miso (fermented soybean paste), and soy sauce. Components that are refined are also available as nutritional supplements in the form of isolated soy protein and as the soy-derived isoflavones genistein, daidzein, and glycitein. They have been considered as a staple source of protein in Asian diets for thousands of years and received significant attention when studies showed that Asian populations have a lower risk of breast and prostate cancers. Researches of this constituent mainly focus on three areas -dietary whole soy protein intake (for instance, soybeans, tofu), isolated soy protein supplements, which are alcohol-washed to remove components, and dietary supplementation with soy isoflavones.

A challenge to the market is the suspension of soy protein ingredients market products in beverages with an acid pH. Development in this area will lead to increased demand from the beverage industry to produce protein-fortified juices. Soy proteins also serve as excellent alternatives to dairy and meat proteins, which augments the demand for soy protein ingredients- based products among vegetarians.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Soy protein isolates segment is expected to reach USD 5.3 billion by the year 2026, showing the highest growth during the forecast period. Soy protein isolates are used for moisture retention and for enhancing the texture of food products.

Soybeans contain all the essential amino acids that are necessary for human nutrition and have been produced and harvested for thousands of years. People with diets high in soy protein and low in animal protein have lower risks of prostate and breast cancers than other populations. Increasing dietary whole soy protein lowers levels of total cholesterol, low-density lipoproteins, and triglycerides; may improve menopausal hot flashes; and may help maintain bone density and decrease fractures in postmenopausal women.

Soy protein ingredients market products are sources of isoflavone for functional foods. Highest isoflavone content is found in hypocotyl flours, tofu, and cooked soybeans. Isoflavones are phytoestrogens that are dietary supplements and serve as raw materials to many food preparations. Their consumption helps maintain blood vessel health.

Soy grits are high protein high fiber, coarsely grounded toasted soybean. They find applications in improving the consistency of baked goods and serve as excellent cereals that provide a nutty flavor

Cereal blends are also called as soy fortified blended foods. It consists of cereal grains like wheat, corn, etc. and 10-30% of soy grits or soy flour. These low-cost nutritious foods are gaining popularity in Western countries and drive demand for soy protein ingredients market

The North American regional segment dominates the soy protein ingredients market with the U.S holding the largest share of the regional market followed by Canada and Mexico. The growth can be attributed to changing lifestyles, lack of balanced diet intake and introduction of novel products enriched with nutritional contents

The global Soy Protein Ingredients market is highly fragmented with major players like Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cargill, CHS Inc., Kerry Group plc., Wilmar International Ltd., Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd., Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., Ag Processing Inc., and Devansoy, among others, collectively constituting a competitive market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Soy Protein Ingredients market on the basis of type, application and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)

Soy protein concentrates

Soy protein isolates

Soy flours

Others Textured soy protein Soy grits Hydrolyzed soy proteins



Application Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)

Food Bakery & Confectionery Meat Alternatives Functional Foods Dairy Replacements Infant Foods Other Food Applications

Feed Livestock Cattle Swine Poultry

Pet food

Aquafeed

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

