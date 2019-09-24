Join The Lion Guard and Help Protect the Circle of Life at Discovery Cube Los Angeles

Based on Disney Junior’s hit series, The Lion Guard: The Exhibit is a new program that will teach guests about teamwork, community, and diversity beginning September 28.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Cube Los Angeles is giving museum guests the opportunity to explore the rolling African Savanna landscape through its upcoming exhibit, The Lion Guard: The Exhibit, the first museum exhibit based on Disney Junior’s hit series, “The Lion Guard.” The one-of-a-kind exhibit will be open from September 28, 2019, through January 5, 2020.



“This new exhibit, inspired by the very popular Disney Junior series, brings ‘The Lion Guard’ story to life for young children and their families,” said Joe Adams, CEO, Discovery Cube. “The exhibit will transport guests to the Pride Lands while spotlighting important learning areas such as social and self-development, problem-solving, creative thinking and arts and culture.”

The Lion Guard: The Exhibit debuted at Miami Children’s Museum and follows the story of Kion, the second-born cub of Simba and Nala, and his diverse group of friends as they unite to protect the Pride Lands. Guests will discover the unique traits of each member of The Lion Guard team that allow them to work together to maintain balance in the Circle of Life.

Through hands-on activities and interactive and imaginative play, the exhibit takes guests on an adventure in which they’ll help protect the Circle of Life, train in the Lion Guard’s secret lair, explore the power of teamwork, go on special missions, and learn about the African Savanna and the animals that live there. The exhibit will also include the “Little Lion Guard,” an area where younger visitors can engage in developmentally appropriate activities of exploration, creativity, and skill-building.

Created for kids age 2-7 and their families, Disney Junior’s “The Lion Guard” is designed to communicate positive lessons about teamwork, community, and diversity. The Education and Science experts at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park served as consultants, inspiring original stories based on their first-hand experiences, and advising on the characteristics, behaviors, and habitats of various African animal species. Each episode incorporates Swahili words and phrases and includes original songs.

You can help protect the Circle of Life beginning September 28. General admission tickets or memberships are required to be a part of The Lion Guard team. Tickets can be purchased online at https://la.discoverycube.org/event/thelionguard/ or at the science center.

About Discovery Science Foundation

The Discovery Science Foundation serves as the educational program-development and fundraising arm for hands-on science learning centers in Orange County, Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California. Established in 1989, the Discovery Cube, presented by Taco Bell, continues to inspire and educate millions of young minds through engaging science-based programs and exhibits. In 2012, the Cube was named one of the 10 “Most Trusted Brands” in Orange County and in 2013 was awarded the National Medal of service from the Institute of Museum and Library Services at The White House.

In November 2014, a second nonprofit Discovery Cube offering an exhibit and program mix unique to Los Angeles, opened in the Hansen Dam Recreational Area of the San Fernando Valley. Most recently, Discovery Cube’s Ocean Quest opened in Newport Beach as a base of operations for ocean-science education and programs. For more information, visit discoverycube.org . Follow the Los Angeles and Orange County campus on social platforms (@DiscoveryCubeLA, @DiscoveryCubeOC).

Media Contacts:

Angelyssa Granillo

angel@ideahall.com

714-263-8743

Emiko Kaneoka

emiko@ideahall.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6126d37f-659f-486e-99d3-08a737c8bf21

The Lion Guard: The Exhibit JOIN THE LION GUARD AND HELP PROTECT THE CIRCLE OF LIFE AT DISCOVERY CUBE



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.