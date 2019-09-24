Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Change of Sub-Advisor for Purpose Global Diversified ETF Fund

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) announced today that, effective as of September 25, 2019 (the “Effective Date”), FNB Capital Asset Management Inc. will no longer act as sub-advisor of Purpose Global Diversified ETF Fund (the “Fund”). Purpose will remain as the portfolio advisor and, as of the Effective Date, will have the sole responsibility for managing the investment portfolio of the Fund.



There will be no material changes to the investment objectives or strategies of the Fund as a result of such change.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $7-billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

