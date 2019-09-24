Multiple ways to invest in robust Clifton Blake Mortgage Income Fund

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Clifton Blake Mortgage Income Fund is ideal for RRSP, RRIF and TFSA accounts, delivering a solid return year after year. And now, investors can choose to deal directly with Clifton Blake or to invest in the Mortgage Income Fund through FundServ, using their own advisor.



“We respect the relationship and level of trust that our investors have with their Wealth Managers and Investment Advisors,” said Dr. Sidney Zucker, Chair, Clifton Blake Mortgage Income Fund. “And we respect the fact that they may prefer to have their registered investment portfolio in one house. And so we have enabled investment through FundServ to accommodate this request.”

The Clifton Blake Mortgage Income Fund was formed 5 years ago to allow accredited investors the opportunity to participate in the company’s commercial mortgage portfolio. Since the inception of originating and managing mortgages, Clifton Blake has had no investor losses and an uninterrupted distribution stream.

The Fund continues to deliver a consistent 7.25 % annual return that is paid monthly or a compounded 12 month 7.49 % annual return in the Distribution Reinvestment Plan. Past returns based on a five year class A Clifton Blake Mortgage Income Fund Investment (DRIP) is an 8.7% average annual return.

A solid foundation

“We seek out key relationships with real estate professionals that have a demonstrated ability to execute on projects. Of course, credit worthiness, financial wherewithal and prior experience are all paramount criteria for any loan,” said Zucker. “We believe we must know our borrowers-- and understand their project and exit plan. We set loan limits prudently based on a careful assessment of the property value and rigorous underwriting.”

Clifton Blake has an established and growing network and this has allowed the company to build a steady stream of qualified mortgage opportunities. Having a strong deal flow ensures the portfolio not only grows, but also provides a wider selection pool.

The majority of the mortgages in the Mortgage Income Fund are secured by real estate in the GTA where the economic fundamentals provide a stable investment foundation.

“What our investors will see is that everyone in the Clifton Blake organization is dedicated to the prudent deployment of our investors’ money alongside our own, with preservation of the capital being the highest-ranking criterion in investment decisions. We have been at it for decades and have created an impressive record during that time,” said Zucker.

About Clifton Blake:

Clifton Blake is a Toronto-based real estate private equity and asset management firm. Our focus is sourcing and investing in fundamentally sound and profitable investments on behalf of our Funds under management. Portfolios include commercial income properties, development partnerships, and specialized mortgage transactions. The company operates a series of private equity and debt funds as well as a portfolio of managed investments on behalf of our investor clients.

Media contact:

Lorol Nielsen

Vice President, Investor and Corporate Relations,

lnielsen@cliftonblake.com

647-748-2627



