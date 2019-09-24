Annual Easterseals Southern California and Baker’s Drive-Thru Safe Halloween Coupon Book Campaign is Back Now Through Oct. 31

/EIN News/ -- Just $2 buys a coupon book packed with over $400 in savings along with chances to win tickets to an area theme park; all proceeds benefit local Easterseals disability services

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A popular Inland Empire fall tradition is back and bigger than ever: the annual Safe Halloween Coupon Book Campaign , put on by Easterseals Southern California and Baker’s Drive-Thru, now through Oct. 31, 2019. During the campaign, local Baker’s Drive-Thru locations will offer coupon books for a purchase price of $2, which include over $400 in savings at dozens of retail locations in the Inland Empire for food, attractions, products and services. Plus, new to the coupon books this year is an entry form to win one of five prizes of a four-pack of tickets to a Southern California theme park – each prize is valued at up to $800.



All proceeds from sales of the coupon books support Easterseals services in the Inland Empire for children and adults with developmental disabilities and other special needs. The nonprofit organization, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, annually helps more than 13,000 people across Southern California. Since 1989, this campaign has helped raise over $4 million for Easterseals.

“We are thrilled to team up with Baker’s Drive-Thru for the 31st Safe Halloween Coupon Book Campaign, as Easterseals celebrates 100 years of providing disability services,” said Mark Whitley, Easterseals Southern California President and CEO. “The partnership of Baker’s Drive-Thru, and all who participate by purchasing a coupon book, directly helps us provide important services in the Inland Empire as we continue our mission to create a future where we are all 100% included and 100% empowered.”

Coupon books are available for purchase at area Baker’s Drive-Thru locations now through 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2019. Those who would like to enter to win the prizes featured in this year’s coupon book may fill out the entry form found inside the booklet and mail it to the address provided by Nov. 15, 2019 for the chance to win. Five total prizes will be given away – each valued up to $800. Winners must be at least 18 years old. Complete rules for the drawing are available at www.easterseals.com/ESSCdrawing .

To learn more about Easterseals Southern California, visit Easterseals.com/SouthernCal .

For more information about Baker’s Drive-Thru, visit www.bakersdrivethru.com .

ABOUT EASTERSEALS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

For 100 years, Easterseals has been an indispensable resource for individuals with developmental disabilities or other special needs and their families. The services provided by Easterseals Southern California (ESSC) – in Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Imperial, Kern, San Bernardino, Riverside and Ventura counties – make profound and positive differences in people's lives every day, helping them address life’s challenges and achieve personal goals so that they can live, learn, work and play in our communities. With 2,800+ employees, 60+ service sites and hundreds of community partnership locations, ESSC assists more than 13,000 people, providing adult/senior day services; autism therapy; child development/early education; employment services, veteran employment support; independent living options; and more. At Easterseals, 88% of our income is spent on services. Join us in changing the way the world defines and views disabilities at www.easterseals.com/southerncal and www.WeCelebrate.org .



ABOUT BAKER’S DRIVE-THRU

Established in 1952 by Neal T. Baker, Baker’s Drive-Thru has been serving quality food at a great value to the Inland Empire for over 64 years. Visit Baker’s Drive-Thru at any of the 39 locations. For more about Baker’s Drive-Thru restaurants, see the next page or visit www.bakersdrivethru.com .

Baker’s Drive-Thru Locations

Beaumont

529 Beaumont Ave.

Bloomington

18775 Valley Blvd.

Calimesa

665 W. County Line Road

Colton

1620 W. Valley Blvd.

1791 Mt. Vernon Ave.

1310 E. Washington St.

Corona

13110 Magnolia Ave.

Fontana

8882 Sierra Ave.

16062 Foothill Blvd.

16090 Valley Blvd.

Hesperia

15083 Bear Valley Road

12798 Main St.

Highland Area

27352 Base Line St.

Loma Linda

24910 Redlands Blvd.

Moreno Valley

12820 Day St.

Ontario

2695 E. Inland Empire Blvd.

2555 S. Archibald Ave.

5080 E. 4th St.

Rancho Cucamonga

12009 Foothill Blvd.

Redlands

1265 W. Colton Ave.

663 E. Redlands Blvd.

Rialto

500 E. Foothill Blvd.

291 W. Base Line Road

Riverside

3522 Adams St.

1300 W. Blaine St.

6686 Indiana Ave.

5135 Jurupa Ave.

2221 Main St.

10225 Magnolia Ave.

18950 Van Buren Blvd.

Rubidoux

5396 Mission Blvd.

San Bernardino

601 W. Highland Ave.

2180 N. Waterman Ave.

2208 Arden Ave.

1381 Kendall Dr.

Upland

188 E. Foothill Blvd.

2416 W. Arrow Route

Victorville

14321 Seventh St.

Yucaipa

31453 Avenue

ESSC Media Contact:

Debbie Ehrman

Finn Partners

Deborah@finnpartners.com

310-882-4016



