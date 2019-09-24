Human Resource Executive® Announces Winners of Top HR Products of 2019 Awards

Ten New Products Representing Excellence and Innovation in the HR Vendor Community Selected

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Resource Executive ® magazine, the premier publication focused on strategic issues in HR, today announced the winners of the Top HR Products Awards. The annual award competition is designed to uncover the best new HR products.



Each year, the editors of Human Resource Executive® perform an extensive evaluation of the Top HR Products submissions. They also include as a part of the decision-making process input from a panel of outside experts and analysts. Winning solutions are selected based on their level of innovation, the value added to the HR function, intuitiveness for the user and ability to deliver on what they promise. After considering many strong submissions, the judges selected the following ten solutions as the Top HR Products of 2019:

AllyO Sourcing

AllyO, Palo Alto, Calif.

Part of the overall AllyO Recruitment Automation product suite, AllyO Sourcing is a scalable candidate-engagement platform that primarily uses artificial intelligence to reach and attract large numbers of job candidates with minimal resources and time. It automates the hiring process by scanning and parsing applications, connecting with candidates via text and web chat to screen them into a job requisition and then immediately adding them to an employers’ applicant tracking software.

allyo.com

Amplify VMS

SparcStart, New York, N.Y.

Amplify is a one-stop-shop for recruitment videos that aims to help organizations streamline processes for creating, sharing, distributing and cataloging videos. It is the only solution of its kind that allows clients both to upload existing content and to create their own on the platform. Simple and quick, this product allows a manager to input a vision for a video and push it to a recruiter via an email link. In just a few clicks, recruiters craft videos that they input directly into the system.

sparcstart.com/amplify

Montage Intelligent Recruiting Assistant (Mira)

Montage, Delafield, Wis.

Mira offers a suite of recruiting tools that aim to enable faster, more efficient processes, such as on-demand text interviewing, automated self-scheduling and “Unbiased Candidate Review,” which masks candidates’ identities during on-demand video interviews to help ensure that decisions are based solely on the content of their responses. Overall, it provides the choices and configurability that many recruiting teams cry out for in one easy-to-use platform.

engage.montagetalent.com/mira

Next Gen HCM

ADP, Roseland, N.J.

This new human capital management platform is designed to accommodate the team-based structure of many of today’s organizations, allowing managers to interact with, motivate and monitor people with whom they have a “dotted-line” reporting relationship and with non-traditional workers, such as independent contractors. Between its AI and predictive-analytics capabilities, conversational mobile interface and low-code development platform, this tool keeps organizations nimble, encourages connections and lets clients personalize it with ease.

adp.com

Olivia Hire for Retail & Restaurant

Paradox, Phoenix, Ariz.

Entirely mobile-enabled, Olivia Hire facilitates each step of the hiring process for busy restaurant and retail hiring managers, eliminating recruiter involvement or lengthy times-to-fill. Chatbot “Olivia” bridges the gap between candidates and hiring managers by determining eligibility for candidates and collecting a pool of candidates for hiring managers. Olivia also can eliminate administrative tasks, such as sending offer letters and onboarding documents, helping ensure both candidates and hiring managers are up to speed and using their time effectively.

paradox.ai/hire-retail-and-restaurant

SHL Verify Interactive

SHL, Thames Ditton, England

This cognitive-ability assessment suite is designed to work on the small screen on mobile devices to effectively measure general mental ability, deductive reasoning and inductive reasoning. Candidates work on real-world tasks, such as reading business-related statements and answering questions, interpreting charts and graphs, and reconciling cash-register totals. This mobile-friendly tool can enhance candidate diversity and can provide tests in English, German, French, Dutch, Italian and Simplified Chinese.

shl.com/en/assessments/cognitive-ability/shl-verify-interactive/

Streaks

Grokker, San Jose, Calif.

Part of Grokker’s on-demand wellbeing solution, Streaks is a first-of-its-kind corporate engagement and inspiration feature that combines daily rewards and digital reminders to keep employees on a path to positive change. Available on desktops and as an app, it uses an Encourage, Track and Reward model that lets users see their healthy behaviors mapped out over time. Streaks takes a positive, proactive approach that’s more like a supportive teammate than a demanding coach.

grokker.com

Talroo Insights™ dashboard

Talroo, Austin, Texas

This web-based product monitors millions of job searches each day from thousands of job boards and websites in nine vertical markets, including retail, healthcare, customer service and transportation. Four dashboard reports—account summary, campaign summary, job summary and competitive summary—provide valuable information for recruiters and hiring managers. Among its best features is the ability to help recruiters compare the success of their job ads to similar ones posted by competitors, helping HR to create a stronger ad that attracts top talent.

talroo.com

Vault

Vault Platform, London, England

This phone app, aimed at employers with more than 1,000 workers, helps employees record, report and retrieve incidents related to misconduct in the workplace, ranging from bullying and fraud to sexual harassment. Employees log their complaint, answering questions it and uploading any evidence, which they can then submit anonymously and track. Managers also have access to a dashboard that reveals the types of complaints submitted by their staff and the HR professional handling them. The system analyzes data to help HR identify hot spots, which can help HR identify what’s triggering such problems and develop or tailor training programs accordingly.

vaultplatform.com

Virtual Reality Inclusion Experience

DDI, Bridgeville, Pa.

This tool provides an immersive, virtual-reality exploration of what it feels like to be undervalued because of insensitivity to diversity. With VR headsets, users interact with virtual characters in scenarios that give them the experience of having their opinions and ideas ignored, undervalued or even derided. Strapping on the Oculus VR goggles reinforces the feeling that the user is “living” the experience and, therefore, can experience the emotions associated with being part of an undervalued group in a business setting. We especially appreciate how nuanced, negative expressions and gestures from the actors in the simulation can be seen and felt.

ddiworld.com/vr

About Human Resource Executive®

Human Resource Executive® was established in 1987 and continues today as the premier publication and website focused on strategic issues in HR. Written primarily for vice presidents and directors of human resources, HRE provides these key decision-makers with news, profiles of HR visionaries and success stories of HR innovators. Stories cover all areas of human resource management, including talent management, benefits, healthcare training and development, HR information systems, technology, retirement planning and employment law. For more information, visit hrexecutive.com .

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference is the world’s leading event on HR technology covering all the latest trends — Talent Acquisition, Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion, Big Data and more! From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey. Featuring more than 75 presentations delivered by senior executives from leading organizations, HR Tech never sells speaking slots, resulting in a high-caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways.

HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. The show is also home to the annual Women in HR Technology Summit, which empowers women within HR and HR technology to grow personally and professionally. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world’s largest expo of HR technology products and services — a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as start-ups. For more information, visit HRTechConference.com .

