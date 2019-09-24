Set-Top Box Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Set-Top Box Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2025

Description

A set-top box (STB) or set-top unit (STU) (one type also colloquially known as a cable box) is an information appliance device that generally contains a TV-tuner input and displays output to a television set and an external source of signal, turning the source signal into content in a form that can then be displayed on the television screen or other display device. They are used in cable television, satellite television, and over-the-air television systems, as well as other uses.

The Set-Top Box (STB) industry was 21183.57 million USD in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 23508.98 million USD by 2022, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 1.75% between 2016 and 2022. Factors, such as a compliance with the stringent regulations mandating the digitization of cable TV and the subsequent migrations toward digital TV from analog TV, have increased the global demand for set top boxes.

The industry is not concentration, the key brand include Arris (Pace), Technicolor (Cisco), Apple, Echostar, Humax, Sagemcom, Samsung, Roku, Skyworth Digital, Huawei, Jiuzhou, Coship, Changhong, Unionman, Yinhe, ZTE, Hisense and so on. With an increase in the disposable income and the emerging middle-class population, the demand for media-rich home entertainment services is increasing among the consumers. With the growing demand for interactive digital entertainment services, the set top box industry is expected to present significant innovative and new revenue generation opportunities in the near future.

This report focuses on Set-Top Box volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Set-Top Box market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Set-Top Box in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.



For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Set-Top Box manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arris (Pace)

Technicolor (Cisco)

Apple

Echostar

Humax

Sagemcom

Samsung

Roku

Skyworth Digital

Huawei

Jiuzhou

Coship

Changhong

Unionman

Yinhe

ZTE

Hisense

Segment by Type

Digital Cable

Satellite Digital

Terrestrial Digital

IPTV

Other

Segment by Application

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Other

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Set-Top Box

1.1 Definition of Set-Top Box

1.2 Set-Top Box Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Set-Top Box Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Digital Cable

1.2.3 Satellite Digital

1.2.4 Terrestrial Digital

1.2.5 IPTV

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Set-Top Box Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Set-Top Box Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Set-Top Box Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Set-Top Box Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Set-Top Box Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Set-Top Box Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Set-Top Box Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Set-Top Box Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Set-Top Box Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Set-Top Box Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Set-Top Box Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Set-Top Box

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Set-Top Box

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Set-Top Box

...

8 Set-Top Box Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Arris (Pace)

8.1.1 Arris (Pace) Set-Top Box Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Arris (Pace) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Arris (Pace) Set-Top Box Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Technicolor (Cisco)

8.2.1 Technicolor (Cisco) Set-Top Box Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Technicolor (Cisco) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Technicolor (Cisco) Set-Top Box Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Apple

8.3.1 Apple Set-Top Box Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Apple Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Apple Set-Top Box Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Echostar

8.4.1 Echostar Set-Top Box Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Echostar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Echostar Set-Top Box Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Humax

8.5.1 Humax Set-Top Box Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Humax Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Humax Set-Top Box Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Sagemcom

8.6.1 Sagemcom Set-Top Box Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Sagemcom Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Sagemcom Set-Top Box Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Samsung

8.7.1 Samsung Set-Top Box Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Samsung Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Samsung Set-Top Box Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Roku

8.8.1 Roku Set-Top Box Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Roku Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Roku Set-Top Box Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Skyworth Digital

8.9.1 Skyworth Digital Set-Top Box Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Skyworth Digital Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Skyworth Digital Set-Top Box Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Huawei

8.10.1 Huawei Set-Top Box Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Huawei Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Huawei Set-Top Box Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Jiuzhou

8.12 Coship

8.13 Changhong

8.14 Unionman

8.15 Yinhe

8.16 ZTE

8.17 Hisense

Continued...



