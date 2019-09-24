Pinnacle Entertainment Smashing Down Walls with Full Latinx Production

Pinnacle Entertainment - Latinx Production company is releasing a Latinx feature film with all Latino funding, stars and crew.

LOS ANGELES, CA, U.S, September 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinnacle Entertainment presents debut movie production, "Lady of Guadalupe." A story of love, hope, and passion.In a time when Latinx performers and productions are often under-represented, Pinnacle Entertainment bravely set out to explore poignant topics and thought-provoking works that aim to entertain, inspire, and captivate the audience.Today, more than 25% of movie ticket buyers are Latinx: they also make up more than 20% of tickets sold during the opening weekend of many major movie projects, and beyond. With such significant influence on the market and notable buying power in their hands, why don't we see more production with their identity as the core of the vision? The talented people at Pinnacle Entertainment are here to right this wrong, reaching out to the Latinx audience, and to anyone else interested in the wonderful diversity and timeless culture of the Latin world.Recently, the production house announced a brand new movie release. The film is titled "The Lady of Guadalupe," and it is a particularly special release for the company! In fact, this marks Pinnacle Entertainment's very first cinematic production, and more importantly, it is 100% Latino! From talented director and writer Pedro Brenner, down to executive producer Robert Hymers, the actors, and even the PAs, every person involved in the story is connected to the Latino culture."Lady of Guadalupe" is a timeless story, where the audience will experience an emotional rollercoaster, of hope, faith, loss, love, and everything in between. This story is close to the Latinx heritage and defying preconception and stereotypes, with characters that anybody can relate to. This film is a powerful statement and an example of how creative Latinos can give back to the culture as a whole in so many ways. We aren't just the people who cut your lawn, clean your pool, or cook your meals. There is so much more that we can offer, and our humanity and passion is our undying strength.Help us spread the word about "Lady of Guadalupe" and join us as we share this beautiful story with the whole world.Don't miss out on "Lady of Guadalupe," and find out more about this movie project:@Pinnacleentertainmentco_



