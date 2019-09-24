Global Stock Images & Videos Market: Outlook & Forecast (2019-2024) by Product, Application, License, Source, End-user, and Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stock Images and Videos Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global stock images and videos market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2024.

This report offers market sizing and growth prospects of the stock images and videos market for the forecast period 2019-2024.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the stock images and videos market.

Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the stock images and videos market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the stock images and videos market.



As traditional advertising revenues that mandate the use of images are phasing out, digital storytelling tools such as videos, photography, drones, and interactive graphics are creating engaging communication. The magnetism toward emotive, experiential, and immersive content that offers consumers new experiences is the main driver for this new form of communication. This trend is driving the growth of global stock images and videos market.



The era of instant gratification has compelled brands and businesses to use bite-sized and short-form content. Made-for-social programming and video streaming have become popular due to the thrill of novelty they offer. This is opening new avenues for marketers to advertise. Therefore, for this form of content, stock visuals account for a big part. Moreover, as these platforms are rolling out tons of video content, graphics, and images, they are expected to drive the demand in the global stock images and videos market.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the stock images and videos market during the forecast period:

Growth of Content Automation and Personalization Evolving Art Appreciation

Blockchain Technology Making Inroads

Growth of Platform Integrations

Growing Proliferation and Popularity of Museums

Rapid Shift to Vertical Formats

Artificial Intelligence (AI) acts as a smart system for stock agencies to effectively monitor and accurately segregate, review images, recognize the content's value, and offer the right content to align with the consumer's requirement. AI tools can generate tags based on image recognition, allowing users to efficiently source keywords that validate the image. It offers intelligent keywording features that improve accuracy and save time. This helps increase satisfaction and proves beneficial to the growth of the stock images and videos market.



Market Segmentation



This research report includes detailed market segmentation by product, application, license, source, end-user, and geography.

With the growth of online purchases, strong visuals are becoming a prerequisite for the e-commerce industry. Nearly 80% of marketers are under pressure to demonstrate the effectiveness of visual content through ROIs. Thus, several e-commerce players depend on white background studio shots images, thereby increasing the requirement of adding context without heavy expenditure. Another instance, which has increased volume growth of stock images is the frequent use of a data-driven approach to better streamline efficiency. This has led to the use of images from a wider database.

Brands are increasingly investing in short films or extended videos. They also seek videos for extra production value in a bid to captivate fickle online viewers. This has increased the demand for snackable content. The hybrid photography format is merging into stock video and is expected to become hugely popular during the forecast period. Businesses are investing in this market due to the growing demand for humanized, emotion-rich, substantial video content, making it easy for them to engage their customers on social media platforms.



While stock content agencies offer content to their consumers, licensing these images to protect the ownership rights becomes imperative. Driven by the growth of the microstock industry, RF license models have become widely popular. With a lot of SMEs finding this model more appealing and economical and with the arrival of a host of new businesses on the scene, the demand has blown up. While it seems like the days of Rights Managed(RM) images are over, stable economic growth will drive spends on quality imagery, intensified by the need to prevent brand dilution. Major companies and brands that usually conduct business and marketing on a global scale are the go-to with these licenses.



The commercial stock images market is witnessing disruptions. However, a few industry stakeholders realize how rapid the transformation needs to be to accommodate the change. Digitization is changing everything and driving conversations on mediums and platforms and creating an entirely new category for imagery. The editorial section has tremendous potential as off-site news consumption has grown rapidly. At present, online news is largely driven by platforms, technology, and publishers, instead of consumer demand. The push toward maintaining editorial video libraries is high due to automated processes, which make producing content easy.



Brands seek to maintain exclusivity in a market where social influence is widespread. With the emergence of a greater number of aspirational brands, macrostock seems more appealing than ever. However, macrostock agencies have firmly grounded their revenues, accounting for the largest share in the stock images and videos market, their growth has slowed comparatively. Microstock is more popular among value-conscious countries, which mostly fall under the developing umbrella, such as India. Given the rapid growth in its initial years, the underestimated microstock market received a seal of trust from macrostock agencies that began creating or acquiring microstock divisions to even out their range of customers. The trend of broadening the microstock repertoire is also gaining pace.



Neuromarketing is gaining prominence, specifically among digital marketers that have traditionally used views, scroll depth, leads, subscriptions, and social shares to measure campaign performance. However, digital marketers are now focusing on emotional resonance. With smartphone consumption rising, the second screen concept is booming. This is due to frequent participation in online conversations and scrolling through social feeds while watching live events or TV programs.

Currently, a high share of television content is accessed via the internet. This allows for a higher addressable TV, where marketers can streamline and divide audiences based on their characteristics such as behavior, using technology. This is a major divergence from the way TV audiences are targeted. Furthermore, programmatic TV is also on the rise. The demand for interactive and immersive experiences is growing, with 42% of consumers wanting to watch movies in the 360-degree format and 29% wanting the same experience for television shows. The use of stock videos cinematographers to pre-visualize scenes from scripted content is a trend that is surfacing in the stock images and videos market.



Geographical Analysis



About 45 of the world's 100 largest advertisers have a strong presence in North America, which accounts for more than $130 billion of advertising spends. This makes the region among the most lucrative markets for stock images and videos. Further, cyclic events such as the Olympics and US presidential elections have affected the advertising space in North America. Retail, automotive, telecom, financial services, and restaurants are the leading advertising spends, dictating the demand for relevant stock visual content. The region is also witnessing high investments in other revenue streams to live on, moving into spaces such as events and videos. These trends are witnessing an increased focus on developing better user experiences to prevent the erosion of viewership through the creation of multimedia content.

The dependency on visual and interactive storytelling is also high, creating opportunities for dynamic data visualizations, videos, and more. Improved corporate profits and the growth of individual content creators will create a massive playground for stock images from VR to videos in the US. The increasing popularity of paid search, social, and e-mail campaigns is creating high demand for visual components. The growth of the European stock images market has picked up and is stimulated by attractive financing conditions and growing corporate profitability. The online advertising spending of the country from mobile and video is expected to increase with growth in population and 50% of online advertising revenue coming from mobiles.



Middle-East and Africa is witnessing spotty growth. With the increasing penetration of the internet and shift in focus on a more knowledge-based society, the region is investing heavily in digital marketing using innovative tools such as theming to promote their services and products. The demand for content is thus expected to be diverse and depend on image packages.



Key Vendor Analysis



The global stock images and videos market is highly consolidated. Since Getty Images and Corbis imposed a consumer-facing business model (i.e., low price, high volume), the industry has not changed much. While there are several specialist agencies and mom- and- pop shops, the latter's growth seems hazy. Specialist agencies, however, can survive provided as they keep up with technology and demand developments. Major agencies, such as Getty Images, often represent smaller ones, benefitting from their exclusive content and giving them an opening. There are also several platforms that have also come up to cater to amateurs.



Getty Images, Visual China Group, Shutterstock, and Adobe Stock are the four major vendors that dominate the stock images and videos market. Several small and large vendors are altering the stock photography business by new approaches and business models. With a lot of vendors trying to cut costs due to shrinking revenues, offering any kind of service apart from the basic is limiting their growth. Several larger players have witnessed a decline in revenues over the last couple of years due to consolidation that devalued the stock images and videos market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by License

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Application

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Source

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by End-user

4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 State Of The Global Economy

7.2.1 Deepening of Global Economic Connections

7.3 Global Stock Images and Videos Market: An Overview

7.3.1 Business Model

7.3.2 Global Media Landscape



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Growth of Digital Communities in Hyper-Connected Ecosystem

8.1.2 Authenticity Breathes New Life

8.1.3 Reinvention of Storytelling

8.1.4 Social Shows Sustain Buzz in Stock Content

8.1.5 The Growth of Content Automation and Personalization

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Copyright Infringement and Breach of Licenses

8.2.2 Glut of Images

8.2.3 Unsustainable Business Models

8.2.4 UGC Eating into the Market

8.2.5 Audio Eclipsing Video

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Blockchain Technology Making Inroads

8.3.2 AI & ML in Stock Content

8.3.3 Powering up via Distribution Deals

8.3.4 Growth of Platform Integrations

8.3.5 Mobile Stock Losing its Sheen

8.3.6 Rapid Shift to Vertical Formats



9 Global Stock Images and Videos Market

9.1 Market Size & Forecast

9.2 Five Forces Analysis

9.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

9.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

9.2.5 Competitive Rivalry



10 By Product

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Stock Images

10.4 Stock Video



11 By License

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 RM

11.4 RF



12 By Application

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Commercial

12.4 Editorial



13 By Source

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Macrostock

13.4 Microstock



14 By End-user

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Marketers

14.4 Films & TV Producers

14.5 Media & Publishing Companies

14.6 Businesses & Individual Creators



15 By Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Overview



16 North America



17 Europe



18 APAC



19 Middle-East & Africa



20 Latin America



21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Competition Overview



22 Market Vendor Analysis

22.1 Market Ranking Analysis



23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 Getty Images

23.1.1 Business Overview

23.1.2 Major Product Offerings

23.1.3 Key Strengths

23.1.4 Key Strategies

23.1.5 Key Opportunities

23.2 Visual China Group

23.3 Shutterstock

23.4 Adobe



24 Other Prominent Vendors

24.1 123RF

24.1.1 Business Overview

24.1.2 Product Offerings

24.1.3 Key Strengths

24.1.4 Key Strategies

24.2 Alamy

24.3 AP Images

24.4 Art-list

24.5 Can Stock Photo

24.6 Coinaphoto

24.7 Death to Stock

24.8 DepositPhotos

24.9 Dissolve

24.10 Dreamstime

24.11 Envato

24.12 Fotosearch

24.13 Masterfile

24.14 Photofolio

24.15 Pixta

24.16 POND5

24.17 Reuters Images

24.18 Stocksy

24.19 SuperStock

24.20 imagesbazaar

24.21 Videvo

24.22 Pexels

24.23 NHK Video Bank

24.24 Motion Array

24.25 Storyblocks



25 Report Summary

25.1 Key Takeaways

25.2 Strategic Recommendations

25.3 Quantitative Summary



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k913y8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.