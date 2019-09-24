Global Mass Notification Systems (MNS) Market Forecast Report, 2019-2024 - A $17+ Billion Industry Opportunity with Extensive Demand in the Energy & Utilities Vertical
The MNS market is expected to grow from USD 7,314 million in 2019 to USD 17,332 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. The growing concern for public safety and security and the increasing implementation of Internet Protocol (IP)-based notification devices are the major factors driving the growth of the MNS market.
- This report segments the MNS market by component (hardware, software and services), solution (in-building solutions, wide-area solutions, and distributed recipient solutions), deployment type (on-premises and cloud), organization size (large enterprises and SMEs), vertical, and region.
- The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the MNS market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
The MNS market includes various major vendors, such as Motorola Solutions (US), BlackBerry AtHoc (US), Eaton (Ireland), Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany), Everbridge (US), Blackboard (US), Desktop Alert (US), OnSolve (US), Singlewire Software (US), xMatters (US), Alertus (US), Johnson Controls (US), Federal Signal Corporation (US), and Rave Mobile Safety (US).
The in-building segment, by solution, to hold the highest market share during the forecast period
The in-building MNS typically provide personnel and building occupants with clear, concise, and intelligible voice messages to communicate how people should respond during various emergencies. Indoor public address systems, digital signage, desktop alerting, tone alert radios, voice-enabled fire alarm panels, posted notices, video screens, and telephones are part of in-building mass notification solutions that are instrumental in relaying information about a critical event in a swift manner.
North America is the largest adopter of in-building solutions majorly used in large enterprises, SMEs, commercial buildings, and educational institutions. In-building MNS is a useful means of mass notification to notify personnel and requisite agencies or departments of power outages, scheduled maintenance work, mock drills, hostage situations, IT system issues, meeting and conference requests, and fire outbreaks.
Cloud segment to account for significant growth during the forecast period
The cloud-based mass notification solutions make the deployment easy with no need for on-site hardware deployment. The cloud-based mass notification solutions are used for efficient business operations, business continuity, and disaster recovery processes. With reduced physical infrastructure, less maintenance cost, 24*7 data accessibility and support, and effective monitoring of data, most of the MNS application providers are rapidly moving toward cloud deployment.
North America to have the largest market size during the forecast period
In North America, there has been an increased awareness about MNS after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Moreover, the increase in the occurrence of campus shootouts has troubled law enforcement agencies. After the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Department of Defense (DoD) issued stringent norms related to installation and management of MNS in industrial enterprises, public installations, and defense installations.
Most of the law enforcement agencies in the US, such as federal agencies, Marine Corps, US Army, and defense installations, have deployed MNS for instant intelligent alerts and better and quick response management. North America is also rapidly adopting MNS and emergency communication initiatives.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Mass Notification Systems Market
4.2 Market By Vertical
4.3 Market By Region
4.4 Market in North America, By Vertical and Country
5 Mass Notification Systems Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Concern for Public Safety and Security to Boost the Adoption of the MNS Market
5.2.1.2 Increasing Implementation of IP-Based Notification Devices
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Inadequate Rules and Regulations Across Verticals
5.2.2.2 Stringent Privacy Regulations Pertaining to Access of Individual Data
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Extensive Demand in the Energy and Utilities Vertical
5.2.3.2 Growing Cloud-Based MNS Deployment
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About MNS
5.2.4.2 Hardware Infrastructure Prone to Single-Point Failures
5.3 Use Cases
5.3.1 Use Case 1
5.3.2 Use Case 2
5.3.3 Use Case 3
5.4 Regulations and Compliances
5.4.1 Clery Act
5.4.2 National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code
5.4.3 Unified Facilities Criteria
5.4.4 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
5.4.5 Sarbanes-Oxley Act Compliance
5.4.6 International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 22301 and 22313
6 Mass Notification Systems Market By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Increasing Need for Clear and Concise Voice Alerts Propagation to Drive the Demand for Mass Notification Hardware
6.3 Software and Services
6.3.1 Growing Need for Seamless Delivery of Notifications and Alerts to Spur the Demand for Software and Services
7 Mass Notification Systems Market By Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.2 In-Building Solutions
7.2.1 Increasing Need to Minimize the Damage and Misalignment of Business Resources to Drive the Demand for In-Building Solutions
7.3 Wide-Area Solutions
7.3.1 Occurrence of Natural Calamities, Such as Floods, Tsunamis, Earthquakes, and Volcanic Eruptions, to Spur the Demand for Wide-Area Solutions
7.4 Distributed Recipient Solutions
7.4.1 Need for Direct Communication With Targeted Individuals and Groups to Drive the Market for Distributed Recipient Solutions
8 Mass Notification Systems Market By Deployment Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Premises
8.2.1 Concerns Over the Security of Sensitive Data to Drive the Adoption of On-Premises MNS
8.3 Cloud
8.3.1 Scalability, Enhanced Collaboration, and Cost-Effectiveness Offered By the Cloud Platform to Boost the Demand for Cloud-Based MNS
9 Mass Notification Systems Market By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.2.1 Growing Need for Continuity Measures and Disaster Recovery to Boost the Adoption of MNS in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3 Large Enterprises
9.3.1 Increasing Need to Analyze the Huge Volumes of Data Generated From Various Enterprise Systems to Drive the Demand for MNS Among Large Enterprises
10 Mass Notification Systems Market By Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Commercial and Industrial
10.2.1 Need for Notification Systems During Possible Mishaps in Buildings or Commercial Space to Drive the Adoption of MNS
10.3 Education
10.3.1 Growing Adoption of MNS Among Educational Institutions to Ensure the Safety and Security of Students and Faculty
10.4 Energy and Utilities
10.4.1 Changing Weather Conditions, Geographical Proximity, and Vulnerability to Industrial Accidents Driving the Adoption of MNS in Energy and Utilities Vertical
10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.5.1 MNS to Improve Patient Management, Monitoring, and Experience and Engagement in Healthcare Organizations
10.6 Defense and Military
10.6.1 Need for Reliable, Fast, and Ultra-Secure Communication Mode to Boost the Adoption of MNS in Defense and Military Vertical
10.7 Transportation and Logistics
10.7.1 Threats Such as Terror Activities, Plane Hijacks, Smuggling, and Weather-Related Situations to Spur the Adoption of MNS in the Transportation and Logistics Vertical
10.8 Government
10.8.1 Growing Use of MNS to Coordinate Citizens, Organizations, and Agencies During Natural Calamities or Attacks By Government Institutions
10.9 Others
11 Mass Notification Systems Market By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 United States
11.2.1.1 Growing Implementation of Cloud, Ai and Ml Based Solutions to Fuel the Demand for MNS in the US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Increase in Internet Users to Drive the Growth of MNS Market in Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Industry 4.0 to Drive the MNS Market in Germany
11.3.2 United Kingdom
11.3.2.1 Safety Laws and Compliances to Fuel the Adoption of Mass Notification Solutions in the UK
11.3.3 France
11.3.3.1 Safety Concerns in Chemical and Oil & Gas to Drive the MNS Market in France
11.3.4 Spain
11.3.4.1 Increased Instances of Mishaps and Public Attacks to Drive the Mass Notification Systems Market in Spain
11.3.5 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 Technological Advancement Across Different Verticals to Drive the Growth of MNS Market in China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.2.1 Introduction of Risk Assessments, and Establishment of Oshms to Fuel the Adoption of Mass Notification Solutions in Japan
11.4.3 South Korea
11.4.3.1 Government's Initiative and Safety Laws Introduction to Drive the Adoption of Mass Notification Solutions in South Korea
11.4.4 India
11.4.4.1 Increase in Investments Among Startups and Growth of Cloud Technology Across Verticals to Trigger MNS Adoption in India
11.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Middle East and North Africa
11.5.1.1 Adoption of MNS in Oil and Gas Vertical to Drive the Growth of MNS Market in Mena
11.5.2 Sub-Saharan Africa
11.5.2.1 Government Initiatives to Drive the Adoption of Safety and Emergency Systems in the Sub-Saharan Africa
11.6 Latin America
11.6.1 Mexico
11.6.1.1 Growing It Infrastructure to Fuel the Adoption of Mass Notification Solutions in Mexico
11.6.2 Brazil
11.6.2.1 Emerging Startups in Brazil to Drive the Growth of Mass Notification Systems Market in the Coming Years in Brazil
11.6.3 Rest of Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.1.1 Visionary Leaders
12.1.2 Innovators
12.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.1.4 Emerging Companies
12.2 Competitive Landscape Overview
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements
12.3.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
12.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Motorola Solutions
13.2 BlackBerry AtHoc
13.3 Eaton
13.4 Honeywell
13.5 Siemens
13.6 Everbridge
13.7 Blackboard
13.8 DesKTop Alert
13.9 OnSolve (Ecn+ Mir3+ Sendwordnow)
13.10 Singlewire Software
13.11 xMatters
13.12 Alertus
13.13 Johnson Controls
13.14 Federal Signal Corporation
13.15 Rave Mobile Safety
