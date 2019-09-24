Global Mass Notification Systems (MNS) Market Forecast Report, 2019-2024 - A $17+ Billion Industry Opportunity with Extensive Demand in the Energy & Utilities Vertical

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Notification Systems Market by Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Solution (In-Building Solutions, Wide-Area Solutions, and Distributed Recipient Solutions), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The MNS market is expected to grow from USD 7,314 million in 2019 to USD 17,332 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. The growing concern for public safety and security and the increasing implementation of Internet Protocol (IP)-based notification devices are the major factors driving the growth of the MNS market.

This report segments the MNS market by component (hardware, software and services), solution (in-building solutions, wide-area solutions, and distributed recipient solutions), deployment type (on-premises and cloud), organization size (large enterprises and SMEs), vertical, and region.

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the MNS market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The MNS market includes various major vendors, such as Motorola Solutions (US), BlackBerry AtHoc (US), Eaton (Ireland), Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany), Everbridge (US), Blackboard (US), Desktop Alert (US), OnSolve (US), Singlewire Software (US), xMatters (US), Alertus (US), Johnson Controls (US), Federal Signal Corporation (US), and Rave Mobile Safety (US).

The in-building segment, by solution, to hold the highest market share during the forecast period



The in-building MNS typically provide personnel and building occupants with clear, concise, and intelligible voice messages to communicate how people should respond during various emergencies. Indoor public address systems, digital signage, desktop alerting, tone alert radios, voice-enabled fire alarm panels, posted notices, video screens, and telephones are part of in-building mass notification solutions that are instrumental in relaying information about a critical event in a swift manner.

North America is the largest adopter of in-building solutions majorly used in large enterprises, SMEs, commercial buildings, and educational institutions. In-building MNS is a useful means of mass notification to notify personnel and requisite agencies or departments of power outages, scheduled maintenance work, mock drills, hostage situations, IT system issues, meeting and conference requests, and fire outbreaks.



Cloud segment to account for significant growth during the forecast period



The cloud-based mass notification solutions make the deployment easy with no need for on-site hardware deployment. The cloud-based mass notification solutions are used for efficient business operations, business continuity, and disaster recovery processes. With reduced physical infrastructure, less maintenance cost, 24*7 data accessibility and support, and effective monitoring of data, most of the MNS application providers are rapidly moving toward cloud deployment.



North America to have the largest market size during the forecast period



In North America, there has been an increased awareness about MNS after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Moreover, the increase in the occurrence of campus shootouts has troubled law enforcement agencies. After the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Department of Defense (DoD) issued stringent norms related to installation and management of MNS in industrial enterprises, public installations, and defense installations.

Most of the law enforcement agencies in the US, such as federal agencies, Marine Corps, US Army, and defense installations, have deployed MNS for instant intelligent alerts and better and quick response management. North America is also rapidly adopting MNS and emergency communication initiatives.



5 Mass Notification Systems Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Concern for Public Safety and Security to Boost the Adoption of the MNS Market

5.2.1.2 Increasing Implementation of IP-Based Notification Devices

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Inadequate Rules and Regulations Across Verticals

5.2.2.2 Stringent Privacy Regulations Pertaining to Access of Individual Data

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Extensive Demand in the Energy and Utilities Vertical

5.2.3.2 Growing Cloud-Based MNS Deployment

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About MNS

5.2.4.2 Hardware Infrastructure Prone to Single-Point Failures

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case 1

5.3.2 Use Case 2

5.3.3 Use Case 3

5.4 Regulations and Compliances

5.4.1 Clery Act

5.4.2 National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code

5.4.3 Unified Facilities Criteria

5.4.4 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.4.5 Sarbanes-Oxley Act Compliance

5.4.6 International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 22301 and 22313



6 Mass Notification Systems Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Increasing Need for Clear and Concise Voice Alerts Propagation to Drive the Demand for Mass Notification Hardware

6.3 Software and Services

6.3.1 Growing Need for Seamless Delivery of Notifications and Alerts to Spur the Demand for Software and Services



7 Mass Notification Systems Market By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 In-Building Solutions

7.2.1 Increasing Need to Minimize the Damage and Misalignment of Business Resources to Drive the Demand for In-Building Solutions

7.3 Wide-Area Solutions

7.3.1 Occurrence of Natural Calamities, Such as Floods, Tsunamis, Earthquakes, and Volcanic Eruptions, to Spur the Demand for Wide-Area Solutions

7.4 Distributed Recipient Solutions

7.4.1 Need for Direct Communication With Targeted Individuals and Groups to Drive the Market for Distributed Recipient Solutions



8 Mass Notification Systems Market By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 Concerns Over the Security of Sensitive Data to Drive the Adoption of On-Premises MNS

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Scalability, Enhanced Collaboration, and Cost-Effectiveness Offered By the Cloud Platform to Boost the Demand for Cloud-Based MNS



9 Mass Notification Systems Market By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.2.1 Growing Need for Continuity Measures and Disaster Recovery to Boost the Adoption of MNS in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Increasing Need to Analyze the Huge Volumes of Data Generated From Various Enterprise Systems to Drive the Demand for MNS Among Large Enterprises



10 Mass Notification Systems Market By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial and Industrial

10.2.1 Need for Notification Systems During Possible Mishaps in Buildings or Commercial Space to Drive the Adoption of MNS

10.3 Education

10.3.1 Growing Adoption of MNS Among Educational Institutions to Ensure the Safety and Security of Students and Faculty

10.4 Energy and Utilities

10.4.1 Changing Weather Conditions, Geographical Proximity, and Vulnerability to Industrial Accidents Driving the Adoption of MNS in Energy and Utilities Vertical

10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.5.1 MNS to Improve Patient Management, Monitoring, and Experience and Engagement in Healthcare Organizations

10.6 Defense and Military

10.6.1 Need for Reliable, Fast, and Ultra-Secure Communication Mode to Boost the Adoption of MNS in Defense and Military Vertical

10.7 Transportation and Logistics

10.7.1 Threats Such as Terror Activities, Plane Hijacks, Smuggling, and Weather-Related Situations to Spur the Adoption of MNS in the Transportation and Logistics Vertical

10.8 Government

10.8.1 Growing Use of MNS to Coordinate Citizens, Organizations, and Agencies During Natural Calamities or Attacks By Government Institutions

10.9 Others



11 Mass Notification Systems Market By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 United States

11.2.1.1 Growing Implementation of Cloud, Ai and Ml Based Solutions to Fuel the Demand for MNS in the US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Increase in Internet Users to Drive the Growth of MNS Market in Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Industry 4.0 to Drive the MNS Market in Germany

11.3.2 United Kingdom

11.3.2.1 Safety Laws and Compliances to Fuel the Adoption of Mass Notification Solutions in the UK

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Safety Concerns in Chemical and Oil & Gas to Drive the MNS Market in France

11.3.4 Spain

11.3.4.1 Increased Instances of Mishaps and Public Attacks to Drive the Mass Notification Systems Market in Spain

11.3.5 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Technological Advancement Across Different Verticals to Drive the Growth of MNS Market in China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Introduction of Risk Assessments, and Establishment of Oshms to Fuel the Adoption of Mass Notification Solutions in Japan

11.4.3 South Korea

11.4.3.1 Government's Initiative and Safety Laws Introduction to Drive the Adoption of Mass Notification Solutions in South Korea

11.4.4 India

11.4.4.1 Increase in Investments Among Startups and Growth of Cloud Technology Across Verticals to Trigger MNS Adoption in India

11.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Middle East and North Africa

11.5.1.1 Adoption of MNS in Oil and Gas Vertical to Drive the Growth of MNS Market in Mena

11.5.2 Sub-Saharan Africa

11.5.2.1 Government Initiatives to Drive the Adoption of Safety and Emergency Systems in the Sub-Saharan Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.6.1 Mexico

11.6.1.1 Growing It Infrastructure to Fuel the Adoption of Mass Notification Solutions in Mexico

11.6.2 Brazil

11.6.2.1 Emerging Startups in Brazil to Drive the Growth of Mass Notification Systems Market in the Coming Years in Brazil

11.6.3 Rest of Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.1.1 Visionary Leaders

12.1.2 Innovators

12.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.1.4 Emerging Companies

12.2 Competitive Landscape Overview

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

12.3.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

12.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Motorola Solutions

13.2 BlackBerry AtHoc

13.3 Eaton

13.4 Honeywell

13.5 Siemens

13.6 Everbridge

13.7 Blackboard

13.8 DesKTop Alert

13.9 OnSolve (Ecn+ Mir3+ Sendwordnow)

13.10 Singlewire Software

13.11 xMatters

13.12 Alertus

13.13 Johnson Controls

13.14 Federal Signal Corporation

13.15 Rave Mobile Safety



