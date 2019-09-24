National Hazing Prevention Week: Stop Hazing Before It’s Too Late

Critical Resources Available to Help Prevent Hazing on Campus

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, OH, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Hazing Prevention Week (Sep. 23 - 27) is an opportunity for schools, students, and communities to come together and raise awareness to prevent hazing on campus and educate others to do the same. That is why Vector Solutions, the developers of the SafeColleges Training System, is offering a variety of valuable National Hazing Prevention Week resources to educators, administrators, and students to use on their campus to educate and change behaviors regarding hazing.

According to a study conducted by Stop Hazing, three out of five students are subjected to hazing on campus and 95 percent of students who are hazed don’t report hazing to campus officials. While some might view hazing as harmless fun, recent national headlines show that many students face serious injury and even death in some instances, while others face disciplinary expulsion, criminal fines, and jail time.

The most frequently reported hazing behaviors include: drinking games or consumption of large amounts of alcohol until ill; singing/chanting in public; association with specific people and not others; sleep deprivation; and, being screamed, yelled, and cursed at by others. Students often participate in these high-risk and life-threatening hazing activities for the following perceived benefits:

Provides a sense of accomplishment

Makes him/her feel like a part of the group

Promotes self-discipline

Prepares him/her for emotional challenges in life

Allows him/her to do crazy things

Vector Solutions knows that students, faculty and staff, parents and families, and the community at large all play a vital role in preventing and reducing hazing on campus. The resources below are available now for students and educators to promote awareness and share critical information to bring real and lasting change on campus:

Hazing Prevention Week PSA Video: Hazing Isn't Effective

Tips: Five Helpful Guidelines to Reduce Hazing on Your Campus

Link: Comprehensive Hazing Prevention Guide

Legislation Guides: Hazing Laws - Interactive State Map

SafeColleges Training System: Includes a Hazing Prevention: Misconceptions and Pitfalls course designed to break the cycle of hazing in Greek Life, athletic teams, and other clubs and organizations on campus. Students learn through peer presenters and powerful testimonials, both from victims and perpetrators, that hazing is not effective. The SafeColleges Employee Course Library includes a Hazing Prevention and Awareness course that provides insight and advice to understand why hazing occurs, strategies to identify hazing, and how to address hazing students on campus. It also covers health and legal risks, as well as the responsibility of students. Available for purchase as an annual subscription.

SafeColleges Online Tip Reporting System: Allows students, faculty, and staff to anonymously report tips of hazing, sexual assault, discrimination, threats of violence, and more to campus administration 24/7 from any web-enabled device. Available for purchase as an annual subscription.

About Vector Solutions Higher Education

Vector Solutions Higher Education, a leader in eLearning and performance support, serves the Higher Education market through its SafeColleges product portfolio. Its award-winning SaaS platforms deliver management solutions for employee and student compliance training, incident tracking, and SDS management. Its extensive library of expert-authored courses and market-leading programs help create safer and more inclusive colleges and universities. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com/education.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT and education industries. Its brands, RedVector-Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers over 9,000 courses written by over 280 subject matter experts and reaches more than 10 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

