2019 Analysis on the Nokia Flexi MultiRadio 10 Base Station FDD LTE FSMF Baseband Unit - High-Level Mechanical Analysis, PCB Analysis, and Bill of Materials

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nokia Flexi MultiRadio 10 Base Station FDD LTE FSMF Baseband Unit" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Nokia Networks Flexi MultiRadio 10 FDD LTE FSMF Baseband Unit. This product is part of the Flexi System Module release 3 (FSMr3) platform and supports only FDD LTE technology and is primarily an outdoor unit.



Features

System Functional Description

System Level Block Diagrams

High-Level Mechanical Analysis Heat Sink

High-Level PCB Analysis

Component Diagrams Semiconductor/component locations on PCB

High-Level Bill of Materials Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.) Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors) Complete Part Number/Marking Component Manufacturer Identification Function Component Description Package Type

Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Active/Passive Component Summary

Chapter 1: Nokia Flexi Multiradio 10 System

Overview of Flexi Multiradio 10

Chapter 2: FSMF Mechanical Analysis

Mechanical Analysis

2.1 Flexi 3U Casing

2.2 Fan Carrier

2.3 Fan Airflow Guide

2.4 FBBx Module Spacer Inserts

2.5 FSMF Core Module

Chapter 3: Flexi Control + Transport Board

Area A Component Analysis - Power Supply

Area B Component Analysis - Control, Timing, & Transport

Area C Component Analysis

Chapter 4: Flexi Signal Processing Board

Area A Component Analysis - Power Supply

Area B Component Analysis - Baseband Radio Processing

Area C Component Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1p2wid



