2019 Analysis on the Nokia Flexi MultiRadio 10 Base Station FDD LTE FSMF Baseband Unit - High-Level Mechanical Analysis, PCB Analysis, and Bill of Materials
This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Nokia Networks Flexi MultiRadio 10 FDD LTE FSMF Baseband Unit. This product is part of the Flexi System Module release 3 (FSMr3) platform and supports only FDD LTE technology and is primarily an outdoor unit.
Features
- System Functional Description
- System Level Block Diagrams
- High-Level Mechanical Analysis
- Heat Sink
- High-Level PCB Analysis
- Component Diagrams
- Semiconductor/component locations on PCB
- High-Level Bill of Materials
- Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)
- Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)
- Complete Part Number/Marking
- Component Manufacturer Identification
- Function Component Description
- Package Type
- Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Active/Passive Component Summary
Chapter 1: Nokia Flexi Multiradio 10 System
- Overview of Flexi Multiradio 10
Chapter 2: FSMF Mechanical Analysis
- Mechanical Analysis
2.1 Flexi 3U Casing
2.2 Fan Carrier
2.3 Fan Airflow Guide
2.4 FBBx Module Spacer Inserts
2.5 FSMF Core Module
Chapter 3: Flexi Control + Transport Board
- Area A Component Analysis - Power Supply
- Area B Component Analysis - Control, Timing, & Transport
- Area C Component Analysis
Chapter 4: Flexi Signal Processing Board
- Area A Component Analysis - Power Supply
- Area B Component Analysis - Baseband Radio Processing
- Area C Component Analysis
List of Tables
Table 1: FCT PCB Top Area A Bill of Materials
Table 2: FCT PCB Top Area B Bill of Materials
Table 3: FCT PCB Bottom Area C Bill of Materials
Table 4: FSP PCB Top Area A Bill of Materials
Table 5: FSP PCB Top Area B Bill of Materials
Table 6: FSP PCB Bottom Area C Bill of Materials
List of Exhibits
Exhibit 1: Flexi Multiradio 10 FSMF Site Solution Example
Exhibit 2: Nokia FSMF with FBBx, FTIF, FPFD Modules
Exhibit 3: Nokia FSMF System Block Diagram
Exhibit 4: FSMF System Components
Exhibit 5: FSMF System Components (con't.)
Exhibit 6: Flexi 3U Casing, Front
Exhibit 7: Flexi 3U Casing, Back
Exhibit 8: Flexi 3U Casing, Top
Exhibit 9: Flexi 3U Casing, Bottom
Exhibit 10: FSMF Fan Carrier, External View
Exhibit 11: FSMF Fan Carrier, Internal View
Exhibit 12: FSMF Fan Carrier, Top View
Exhibit 13: FSMF Fan Carrier, Bottom View
Exhibit 14: FSMF Fan Unit
Exhibit 15: TE Fan Unit Connector, Male Top (L) and Bottom (R)
Exhibit 16: TE Fan Unit Connector, Female Top (L) and Bottom (R) .
Exhibit 17: Fan Airflow Guide Location, Top View
Exhibit 18: Fan Airflow Guide, Back View
Exhibit 19: Fan Airflow Guide, Top View
Exhibit 20: Fan Airflow Guide, Bottom View
Exhibit 21: FSMF FBBx Spacer Inserts
Exhibit 22: FSMF FBBx Spacer Inserts, Top View
Exhibit 23: FSMF FBBx Insert Inserts, Bottom View
Exhibit 24: FSMF FBBx Spacer Inserts, Front View
Exhibit 25: FSMF FBBx Spacer Inserts, Back View
Exhibit 26: FSMF Module, Front
Exhibit 27: FSMF Core Interface Port Covers
Exhibit 28: FSMF Core Interface Port Cover Identification
Exhibit 29: FSMF Core Interface Port Identification
Exhibit 30: Fan Carrier Power Cable Board Connectors
Exhibit 31: FSMF Core Unit, Top View
Exhibit 32: FSMF Core Unit, Bottom View
Exhibit 33: FSMF Core Unit, Right Side View
Exhibit 34: FSMF Core Unit, Left Side View
Exhibit 35: FSMF Core Lid, External View
Exhibit 36: FSMF Core Lid, Internal View
Exhibit 37: FSMF Core Chassis with Lid Removed
Exhibit 38: FSMF Core Chassis with PCBs Removed
Exhibit 39: FCT PCB Top View
Exhibit 40: FCT PCB Bottom View
Exhibit 41: FCT Top Area A Component Diagram
Exhibit 42: Component ID 40 Daughter Card
Exhibit 43: FCT OCXO Detail
Exhibit 44: FCT Top Area B Component Diagram
Exhibit 45: FCT Top Area B Component Diagram Near OCXO
Exhibit 46: FCT Bottom Area C Component Diagram
Exhibit 47: FSP PCB Top View
Exhibit 48: FCT PCB Bottom View
Exhibit 49: FSP Top Area A Component Diagram
Exhibit 50: FSP Top Area B Component Diagram
Exhibit 51: FSP Bottom Area C Component Diagram
