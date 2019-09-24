BrandMuscle Launches Mobile App for POS Marketing Material Fulfillment

New Instant Impact Mobile Solution Helps Alcohol Beverage Distributors Get Custom POS into Market Faster

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle announces the launch of Instant Impact Mobile, the first end-to-end POS solution for the alcohol beverage industry, at the National Beer Wholesalers Association Annual (NBWA) Convention in Las Vegas, September 23-24, 2019.



Instant Impact Mobile allows distributor sales reps to easily order, approve and track custom point-of-sale materials from any location at any time, including on-site where Internet connectivity may be limited. When offline, sales reps can create and place orders, and then sync when back online.

"Our product innovation is driven based on client needs and business use cases. In the beer industry we need to support a workforce that is on the go and often offline for periods of time. Even when they aren’t connected to the internet, distributors need to be working at full speed. Instant Impact Mobile enables them to stay productive in the field," said Jason Tabeling, said Executive VP, Product Strategy at BrandMuscle.

Instant Impact Mobile closes the loop on POS ordering:

Get POS into market more efficiently and on-brand

Order, produce and track customized and warehoused POS from one platform

Track order history, view spend reports by supplier, brand, and account from one application

"We know how hard it is as a beer distributor in the field. Our job is to make those jobs easier and more effective. Instant Impact Mobile is just one step towards using technology to deliver on that objective." said Tabeling.

Visit booth #1029 at NBWA to get a demonstration of Instant Impact Mobile, and learn about our risk-free 3-month trial.

Learn more about Instant Impact Mobile

Learn how one of our alcohol beverage distributor customers, LibDib, uses BrandMuscle's Instant Impact solution to provide sophisticated distributor marketing services to emerging alcohol brands

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 300 of the world’s top brands, with 1,000 professionals in seven offices globally. The BrandMuscle Integrated Local Marketing Platform enables brands and their local marketing partners to deliver the greatest marketing impact to each individual customer. BrandMuscle simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, enhance lifetime customer value, and maximize ROI. To learn more, call (866) 464-4342, visit BrandMuscle.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn .

Contact: Lori Alba VP of Marketing lori.alba@brandmuscle.com 216-454-2047



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.