Cloudvirga and EXOS Technologies Partner to Reduce Closing Times for Consumers and Mortgage Lenders

The technology partnership cuts average closing time in half by streamlining the digital mortgage lifecycle

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudvirga , a digital mortgage point-of-sale software provider, today announced the integration of EXOS real-time appraisal, closing, and signing technology into its Digital Mortgage Platform. The partnership enables Cloudvirga to leverage EXOS’ cloud-based technology to streamline mortgage processes, like appraisal, title closing, and scheduling, into a seamless mobile experience for both borrowers and mortgage lenders.

“By adding the EXOS technology to Cloudvirga’s digital mortgage tech stack, we’ve managed to accomplish something that’s unheard of in the mortgage industry – a fully digital consumer and originator experience from end-to-end,” said Daniel Sogorka, Chief Executive Officer at Cloudvirga. “Our goal has always been to make the mortgage process as painless and straight-forward as possible for both mortgage lenders and their customers. This partnership is a testament to that commitment.”

The EXOS integration gives lenders using Cloudvirga the ability to better-manage their pipelines, close deals faster, and boost consumer loyalty and satisfaction by providing loan officers access to various parts of the lending process that had been previously disjointed.

Similarly, customers are able to take a self-serve approach to scheduling appraisal appointments, and ultimately closing on their home much faster inside one platform – alongside their trusted loan advisor.

“Cloudvirga shares our commitment to improving the customer and loan officer relationship with technology that simplifies and streamlines the mortgage process,” said Kiran Vattem, EVP, Chief Digital and Technology Officer. “EXOS Technologies is focused on improving the historically manual and disconnected aspects of the mortgage manufacturing process that have previously not been addressed. Our mutual focus on efficiency and cost savings while changing the mortgage origination landscape makes for the perfect partnership.”

Technology Demo: Digital Mortgage Conference

EXOS and Cloudvirga will be demoing their technology solutions and providing an inside-look at the partnership at the Digital Mortgage Conference on September 23-24, 2019 in Las Vegas.

EXOS Technologies Demo: September 23, 2019, 8:50 a.m.

September 23, 2019, 8:50 a.m. Cloudvirga Demo: September 24, 2019, 8:55 a.m.

To learn more about Cloudvirga, visit www.cloudvirga.com , and for more information on EXOS, visit www.meetexos.com .

About EXOS Technologies

EXOS is the leader in providing cloud-based digital technologies to real estate lenders and servicers. EXOS Technologies transform consumers’ digital expectations around the mortgage experience through mobile apps, voice interaction, APIs, Predictive Analytics and AI. EXOS products include Title, Appraisal, Closing and Servicing – extending and enhancing critical consumer digital touchpoints throughout the entire mortgage lending life cycle. EXOS reduces cycle times, improves quality and enhances a lender’s relationship with their consumer. To learn more about EXOS, please visit www.meetexos.com .

About Cloudvirga

The Cloudvirga Digital Mortgage Platform, uniquely combines a world-class borrower experience with an automated lender workflow that radically cuts overall loan costs, increases transparency and reduces the time to close a loan. Led by top fintech veterans with a track record of building successful mortgage technologies, the Cloudvirga customer base includes nine of the top 40 non-bank mortgage originators. To date, Cloudvirga has raised over $77 million from some of the country’s top lenders and private-equity firms. For more information, visit www.cloudvirga.com .

Contact:

Jack McHugh

jack@propllr.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.