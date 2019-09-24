Analog Bits and Aragio Solutions Team Up with GLOBALFOUNDRIES to Deliver Automotive IP Solutions

IP providers further strengthen ability to serve clients’ automotive IP needs on GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ 22FDX® platform

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF), Analog Bits and Aragio Solutions (Aragio) announced today at GF’s annual Global Technology Conference (GTC) that they are collaborating to develop a portfolio of I/O libraries on GF’s 22nm FD-SOI (22FDX®) platform. The portfolio is designed to maximize energy efficiency and reliability while creating differentiated IP solutions that meet the varying standards of automotive applications. This latest collaboration extends GF’s ecosystem of suppliers for its 22FDX platform, with Synopsys being the first IP partner to announce development of its automotive-grade DesignWare® IP on this process.

Analog Bits and Aragio will develop a portfolio of automotive Foundation, Analog and Interface IP for GF’s 22FDX process. The addition of Aragio’s silicon-proven low-leakage libraries and Analog Bits’ programmable interconnect solutions on GF’s 22FDX, is expected to further reduce design effort and accelerate AEC-Q100 qualification of system-on-chips (SoCs) for automotive applications such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and infotainment.

“Analog Bits’ industry-leading PLL and sensor technology, in combination with sophisticated circuit techniques and innovative I/O design, provide area- and power-efficient IP solutions that customers can easily integrate into their SoC designs,” said Mahesh Tirupattur, executive vice president at Analog Bits. “Our close collaboration with GF gives us the opportunity to help our mutual customers deliver a unique low-power capability with the best possible PPA for demanding applications such automotive.”

“GF’s advanced 22FDX platform gives our IP circuit designers the flexibility to be creative as they push for state-of-the-art performance in terms of speed, power, low-leakage, functionality and I/O size,” said Glen Haas, Aragio Solutions’ Chief Technologist. “GF provides a range of solutions that enable Aragio to address the full complement of world-wide market segments from Automotive G1 and G2 to battery-powered IoT applications. The flexible reverse body bias gives our designers another tool to use to provide unique solutions to our clients.”

“Customers are expanding their product portfolios and are looking for connectivity solutions to match the evolving needs of power-sensitive applications in rapid-growth markets,” said Mark Ireland, vice president of Ecosystem Partnerships at GF. “Our collaboration with Synopsys, Analog Bits and Aragio will help us to deliver a strong IP portfolio of differentiated power, performance and reliability designs while shortening our clients’ time-to-market for automotive SoCs on 22FDX.”

GF’s 22FDX provides a fast path-to-product solution that includes silicon-qualified IP. The platform is in volume production on GF’s 300mm line at Fab 1 in Dresden, Germany.

Design kits with these additional features will be available on GF’s 22FDX starting Q4 2019. For more information on GF’s automotive solutions go to globalfoundries.com.

About Analog Bits

Founded in 1995, Analog Bits, Inc. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal IP with a reputation for easy and reliable integration into advanced SOCs. Our products include precision clocking macros such as PLLs, Sensors, programmable interconnect solutions such as multi-protocol SERDES and programmable I/O’s as well as specialized memories such as high-speed SRAMs and TCAMs. With billions of IP cores fabricated in customer silicon, from 0.35- micron to 7nm processes, Analog Bits has an outstanding heritage of "first-time-working” with foundries and IDMs.

About Aragio Solutions

Aragio is an industry leading provider of I/O library solutions focused on robust ESD and LU immunity. Our I/O library solutions enable dependable high-performance operation. We provide uniform I/O pad sets for a wide range of CMOS process technologies and applications, and our I/O library solutions feature unique macro cell designs as well as general-purpose and specialty I/O libraries.

Aragio Solutions is the registered tradename of Solid Silicon Technology, LLC.

To learn more about the company, please visit: www.aragio.com

About GF

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) is the world’s leading specialty foundry. We deliver differentiated feature-rich solutions that enable our clients to develop innovative products for high-growth market segments. GF provides a broad range of platforms and features with a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF has the flexibility and agility to meet the dynamic needs of clients across the globe. GF is owned by Mubadala Investment Company. For more information, visit globalfoundries.com.

