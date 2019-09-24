New EATC speaker to present at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference

20th Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference

LISBON, PORTUGAL, September 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Reports: Deputy Commander of EATC, Brigadier General Francesco Saverio announced to present at the 20th Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling ConferenceWith 10 weeks to go until the 20th Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference commences on 3rd – 4th December in Lisbon, Portugal – SMi is proud to announce Brigadier General Francesco Saverio, Deputy Commander and Head of Operations, EATC as a new speaker. Brigadier General Saverio will be presenting amongst 28 other expert speakers and 11 sponsors and exhibitors from around the globe on the two-day agenda.BG Francesco entered the ITA Air Force in 1984 and got his wings in 1989. He flew 2,600 flying hours, most of which on the AM-X in the AG and Recce roles. After several staff and operational appointments, amongst which the command of 32 Wing (Amendola AB) and the 1st Air Brigate Special Ops (Cervia AB), he was appointed to the EATC as Deputy Commander in November 2017. His domain of responsibility covers the full spectrum of air transport capabilities for all seven EATC participating nations - both operational and tactical. His presentation will be about ' EATC: Providing A Unique Framework for Air Mobility In Europe' For those interested in attending the conference, the early bird saving of £300 is expiring on 30th September 2019. Registrations can be made online at www.military-airlift.com/EINPR7 Snapshot of other military speakers:• Air Chief Marshall Antonio Carlos Moretti Bermudez, Chief of Staff, Brazilian Air Force• Brigadier General Pedro Alexandre Entradas Salvada, Director, Engineering and Programmes Directorate, Portuguese Air Force• Brigadier General Oliver Fabre, Air Mobility Commander, French Air Force• Colonel Troy Pananon, Wing Commander, 100 Air Refuelling Wing, US Air Force• Colonel James G Young, 86 Operations Group Commander, US Air Force• Colonel Jurgen Van der Biezen, Commander MMU, Royal Netherlands Air Force• Colonel James Sparrow, Commander, Heavy Airlift Wing• Colonel Eric Herbaut, Director, Movement Coordination Centre Europe (MCCE)• Colonel Luca Tonello, Chief OPS and Training, Air Mobility and Special Forces Command, Italian Air Force• Colonel Byron Newell, Commandant, AATTC, US Air National Guard• Colonel Melecio Hernandez Quinones, Ala 31 Commander, Spanish Air Force• Lieutenant Colonel Harald Struzyna, CO SALCC, Strategic Airlift Interim Solution (SALIS)• Ms Michelle Toma, Section Chief, KC-135 International Acquisitions, AFLCMC, US Air Force• Mr Jan Der Kinderen, MMF System Manager, Aviation Support Division, NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA)• Mr Franck Verdierre, Division Chief - Transport and Warehousing Division, NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA)Latest attendees include: Hungarian Air force, AATTC, AFLCMC, AFLCMC/WKDI KC-135 FMS, Austrian Ministry of Defence and Sports, HQ Royal Netherlands Air Force, Marshall Aerospace Defence Group, Meta Aerospace Capital, NLD DMO, Nosk MIL Logistics, Nova Systems, Strategic Airlift Capability Heavy Airlift Wing, UAE Military Attache Office and many more. Pre-Conference networking opportunities include:1) Monday 2nd December, 19.00Pre-conference networking reception sponsored SkyTech.2) Tuesday 3rd December, 19.20Day 1 networking reception sponsored by Embraer.3) Wednesday 4th December, 19.00Day 2 networking reception sponsored by Airbus.4) Thursday 5th December, 09.00Post-conference Montijo Air Base site visit, hosted by the Portuguese Air force.For the full agenda and speaker line-up, the brochure is available to download at www.military-airlift.com/EINPR7 Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference3rd and 4th December 2019Lisbon, PortugalLead Sponsor: Embraer Defense & SecurityGold Sponsors: Airbus, Boeing Global Services, SkyTechSponsors: IrvinGQ Ltd, JBT, Jetex Mission Planning, Leonardo, TLD Group, U.S. Cargo Systems, World Fuel ServicesFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick, on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact Jamie Wilkinson on+44 (0) 207 827 6112 or jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk-- END –About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



