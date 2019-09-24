Analysis on the Medical Recruitment Market, 2019-2027 - Growing Number of Super Specialty & Multi-Specialty Hospitals Present Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Recruitment Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Candidature; Services; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical recruitment market is expected to reach US$ 11,435.1 Mn in 2027 from US$ 8,684.5 Mn in 2018. The medical recruitment market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019-2027.



The market is driven by the factors such as, rising numbers of healthcare centers, rising developments in the healthcare industry, and rapidly growing geriatric population. On the other hand, factor such challenges to place immigrants in countries is the challenging factors for the growth of the market.



The healthcare industry has been witnessing rapid transformations during the previous years. Various technological advancements have been witnessed in the industry. Countries across the globe have been preferring advanced technologies in healthcare. With a need for better healthcare facilities, Technology-Enabled Care (TEC) solutions are being preferred to in the healthcare systems in the emerging economies. The increase in ageing population, incidences of chronic illnesses and pediatric care are the primary factors driving the growth of healthcare sector.



Many established players in the industry have been investing significant amount of their revenue in research and development activities for the development of better and advanced products and technologies to be used in the healthcare industry. Also, the availability of reimbursement for various medical procedures are expected to fuel the growth of the industry in the coming years.



With the presence of regulations laid down by the government bodies, it is possible to obtain better and reliable healthcare facilities, ensuring quality care and patient safety, mitigating fraud, and cyber threats.



There has been a significant increase in the healthcare expenditure during the previous years. As per World Bank, Healthcare expenditure accounts for 9.94% of global GDP. In the United States, 17.1% of its GDP is committed to the industry, whereas in Latin America, HC expenditures account for only 7.24%, with Brazil at 8.3%, and Mexico at 6.3%. Whereas the healthcare expenditure per capita was 11.3%, 9.1%, 5.6%, and 4.7% in Germany, UK, China, and India, respectively during the year 2017. The above stated factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry at the global level. Thus, owing to the above mentioned factors it is expected that the market is likely to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period.



Global medical recruitment market was segmented by candidature, service. On the basis of the candidature the market is segmented as health professional, health information technicians, biological & medical scientists, medical social workers, medical representatives and others. Based on the service the market is segmented into managed services, recruitment services, specialist care services, homecare services and others.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the medical recruitment market are Association of American Medical Colleges, American Hospital Association, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Federation Francaise Des Industries De Sante and others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Medical Recruitment Market - By Candidature

1.3.2 Global Medical Recruitment Market - By Services

1.3.3 Global Medical recruitment Market - By Geography



2. Global Medical Recruitment Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Medical Recruitment - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 List of Physicians Recruiters



5. Global Medical Recruitment Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Numbers of Healthcare Centers

5.1.2 Rising Developments in the Healthcare Industry

5.1.3 Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population

5.2 Key Market Challenges

5.2.1 Challenges to Place Immigrants in countries

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Super Specialty and Multi-Specialty Hospitals

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Bigger Focus On Customer Service

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Medical Recruitment Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Medical Recruitment Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Medical Recruitment Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Performance of Key Players

6.4 Positioning of Key Players



7. Global Medical Recruitment Market Analysis - By Candidature

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Medical Recruitment Market, By Candidature 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Health Professionals Market

7.4 Health Information Technicians Market

7.5 Biological & Medical Scientists Market

7.6 Medical Social Workers Market

7.7 Medical Representatives Market

7.8 Other Candidatures Market



8. Global Medical Recruitment Market Analysis - By Services

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Medical Recruitment Market, By Services 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Managed Services Market

8.4 Recruitment Services Market

8.5 Specialist Care Services Market

8.6 Homecare Services Market

8.7 Others Market



9. Medical Recruitment Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Regional Analysis

9.1 North America Medical Recruitment Market

9.2 Europe Medical Recruitment Market

9.3 Asia Pacific Medical Recruitment Market

9.4 Middle East & Africa Medical Recruitment Market

9.5 South and Central America Medical Recruitment Market



10. Medical Recruitment Market - Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Growth Strategies In The Medical Recruitment Market, 2016-2019

10.3 Organic Growth Strategies

10.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies



11. Medical Recruitment Market - Key Company Profiles

11.1 Impellam Group

11.2 Everyday Health Group

11.3 CCM Recruitment

11.4 TFS Healthcare

11.5 IMS Recruitment

11.6 CPL Healthcare

11.7 MASC Medical

11.8 Proclinical (ICS)

11.9 Euromotion

11.10 EGV



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8x00x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.