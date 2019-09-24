Global $2.15Bn Wound Irrigation Solutions Market Outlook, 2019-2027 - Wetting Agents, Antiseptics, Topical Antibiotics Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wound Irrigation Solutions Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wound irrigation solutions market is expected to reach US$ 2,153.51 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,580.14 Mn in 2018. The wound irrigation solutions market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019-2027.



The market is driven by factors such as, rising number of road accidents and rising cases of burn. However, the lack of reimbursement may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.



The road accidents are the leading traumatic events that helps to upsurge the market for wound irrigation solutions worldwide. Across the world, the traffic and the roads are shared by cars, buses, trucks, motorcycles, mopeds, pedestrians, animals, taxis, and other modes of travel.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data published in 2016, stated that road accidents injuries lead to a substantial economic burden on the lower and middle-income countries. For instance, it was expected that the approximate cost of US$ 518 billion across the globe and near around US$ 65 billion in the lower income and middle-income countries.



The road accidents injuries cause the open bone fracture in the different parts of the body. Also, other conditions that caused injuries include the people who experience spinal cord paralysis, head brain injuries, facial disfigurement, wrist & arm injuries, and more.



In order to remove bacteria from contaminated tissues, the injuries are first treated with debridement by irrigation of a wound surface with irrigation solutions. At present, among all the irrigation solutions, povidone iodine, normal saline, amikacin are widely used in the hospitals. When performed properly, wound irrigation can enhance wound healing by reducing infection and its attendant morbidities.



The wound irrigation is a vital part of wound management and it is the single greatest intervention in wound care that can reduce the risk of infection. Thus, increasing rate of road accidents helps to increase the growth of the wound irrigation solutions market in the forecast period.



Global wound irrigation solutions were segmented by product, and end user. Based on the product segment, the market is categorized as wetting agents, antiseptics and topical antibiotics. On the basis of end user, the market is classified as, hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and homecare facilities.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report include, World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, World Union of Wound Healing Societies and among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Wound Irrigation Solutions Market - By Product

1.3.2 Global Wound Irrigation Solutions Market - By End-user

1.3.3 Global Wound Irrigation Solutions Market - By Geography



2. Global Wound Irrigation Solutions Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Wound Irrigation Solutions - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pest Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis



5. Global Wound Irrigation Solutions Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Number of Road Accidents

5.1.2 Rising Cases of Burn

5.2 Key Market Restraint

5.2.1 Lack of Reimbursement

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Technological Advancement in Wound Care Products

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Research Activates

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Wound Irrigation Solutions Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Wound Irrigation Solutions Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Wound Irrigation Solutions Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Performance Of Key Players

6.4 Positioning Of Key Players



7. Wound Irrigation Solutions Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Wound Irrigation Solutions Market Share By Product 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Wetting Agents

7.4 Antiseptics

7.5 Topical Antibiotics Market



8. Wound Irrigation Solutions Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Wound Irrigation Solutions Market Share By End User 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Hospitals And Clinics

8.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.5 Homecare Facilities



9. Wound Irrigation Solutions Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

9.1 North America Wound Irrigation Solutions Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.2 Europe Wound Irrigation Solutions Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.3 Asia Pacific Wound irrigation solutions Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.4 Middle East & Africa Wound Irrigation Solutions Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.5 South And Central America Wound Irrigation Solutions Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027



10. Wound Irrigation Solution Market - Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

10.3 Organic Developments

10.4 Inorganic Developments



11. Company Profiles - Wound Irrigation Solutions Market

11.1 C.R. Bard Inc.

11.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.3 Convatec Group PLC

11.4 Schalke & Mayr (Air Liquide)

11.5 Smith & Nephew

11.6 Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

11.7 Medline Industries Inc.

11.8 Cardinal Health Inc.

11.9 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

11.10 Coloplast Group



