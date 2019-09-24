Seneca partners with Toronto Finance International to launch new cybersecurity and threat management program

Curriculum for the new graduate certificate was developed in consultation with Canadian financial services industry leaders for new level of relevance

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help address the increasing demand for cybersecurity talent in Canada, Seneca in partnership with Toronto Finance International (TFI), today announced the launch of a new Cybersecurity and Threat Management graduate certificate program. With classes beginning in January 2020 at Seneca’s Newnham Campus and Seneca Downtown (a new Toronto location at Bay and Wellington, in the heart of Canada’s financial district), the 8-month program will graduate a pool of skilled work-ready cybersecurity professionals to address the increasing number and complexity of cyber challenges companies are facing today and into the future.

According to a recent report from Toronto Finance International (TFI) and Deloitte: The changing faces of cybersecurity – Closing the cyber risk gap, demand for experts trained in cybersecurity in Canada is increasing annually, with organizations anticipating to fill some 8,000 roles between 2016 and 2021. (ISC)2, an international Cybersecurity and IT Security Professional Organization, estimates the shortage of cybersecurity professionals is close to 3 million globally. Under TFI’s leadership, an industry working group comprised of Bank of Montreal, CIBC, OMERS, Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank, Sun Life, TD Bank Group, and TMX Group was formed to collaborate extensively with Seneca to develop the program’s curriculum.

“With Seneca’s expertise in cybersecurity and financial services, working with TFI is a natural and ideal partnership,” said Ranjan Bhattacharya, Dean, Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering Technology. “The new program is a great example of the industry-relevant credentials that Seneca is known for. We look forward to helping individuals prepare for and transition to careers in this exciting and in-demand sector.”

“Cybersecurity is increasingly at the top of the agenda for organizations across the country that are being affected by technological evolution and the resulting need to constantly improve their cybersecurity capabilities,” said Jennifer Reynolds, President and CEO, Toronto Finance International. “A pool of skilled talent is critical to mitigating business disruption caused by these evolving threats. That is why Seneca and TFI are partnering with industry leaders within Financial Services to deliver a tailored educational program that will help accelerate the delivery of a skilled pool of cybersecurity talent.

Seneca’s School of Information and Communications Technology and the School of Accounting and Financial Services partnered to develop the eight-month program, which will prepare students for careers in the information technology and financial services sectors — areas critical to local and global innovation. Students will focus on the technical specialization required to work in the cybersecurity field as well as develop project management, communication and data-driven analytical skills vital for success in the financial sector. Through a combination of course work, an industry-integrated project and an optional work term, students will learn to contribute to professional cybersecurity teams at banks, investment fund companies, insurance firms and more.

The Cybersecurity and Threat Management graduate certificate will be one of the first programs offered at the new Seneca Downtown location. The space is home to Seneca’s new Centre for Graduate & Professional Studies, which has been designed with the busy working professional in mind and will offer graduate certificates and professional accreditation courses with full-time and part-time options including a mix of early-morning, lunchtime, evening, weekend and online courses.

The certificate is also a key initiative in TFI’s cybersecurity talent strategy, developed to strengthen the competitiveness of Canada’s financial services sector by growing the talent pool of cybersecurity professionals in the sector, through a focused, collaborative effort between industry and academia, under TFI’s leadership.

Combining career and professional skills training with theoretical knowledge, Seneca’s expert faculty provide a polytechnic education to 30,000 full-time and 60,000 part-time students. With campuses in Toronto, York Region and Peterborough and education partners around the world, Seneca offers degrees, graduate certificates, diplomas and certificates in more than 300 full-time, part-time and online programs. Seneca’s credentials are renowned for their quality and respected by employers. Co-op and work placements, applied research projects, entrepreneurial opportunities and the latest technology ensure that Seneca graduates are highly skilled and ready to work.

TFI is a public-private partnership between Canada’s three levels of government, the financial services sector and academia. TFI’s mission is to lead collective action that drives the competitiveness and growth of Toronto’s financial sector and establishes its prominence as a leading international financial centre. www.tfi.ca

