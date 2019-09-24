Hunter Muller Predicts: Wider Use of AI Across Healthcare Will Accelerate More Accurate Patient Diagnosis and Treatment

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the lines between medicine and technology continue to blur and as artificial intelligence tools further evolve and mature, practitioners will increasingly rely upon artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools to drive faster and more accurate patient diagnoses and treatments, according to Hunter Muller, President and CEO at HMG Strategy.



“It’s no secret that modern medicine is both an art and a science,” says Muller, who shared his prediction about AI and healthcare in a recent HMG Strategy digital research article . “The struggle has always been striking the right balance between the human touch and rigorous science.”

The use of AI in healthcare isn’t intended to replace physicians and healthcare specialists, argues Muller. Instead, the goal is to help doctors to make better decisions faster – and to reduce their chances of making diagnostic errors in the treatment of patients.

“In healthcare, AI will likely serve as a high-speed interface between the world’s medical knowledge and individual practitioners trying to find the best therapies for their patients,” says Muller. For instance, he notes how Stanford University recently launched the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, which specializes in research and education on the potential uses for AI and machine learning in medicine.

