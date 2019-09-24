When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 23, 2019 FDA Publish Date: September 23, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Bakery Product/Mix Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared peanuts and walnuts Company Name: California New Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Carolyn’s Cookie Company, Country Baking Co. Product Description: Product Description Frozen and refrigerated cookie dough products

Company Announcement

California New Foods has issued a voluntary recall of frozen and refrigerated cookie dough products due to a lack of labeling that addresses the potential for the products to contain peanut and walnut allergens.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity specific to peanuts and tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume products containing the allergens.

The recalled products are not in production and are not currently sold in stores. Consumers, however, may have the products at home. The recall was necessitated by a consumer complaint.

Outreach to retailers who received the recalled products has been underway to ensure products are no longer in inventories or anywhere in the stream of commerce.

The following products sold at retail in the state of California are subject to the recall :

Carolyn’s Cookie Co. frozen cookie dough in the following flavors, packaging and date codes: Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, Chocolate Chip Toasted Walnut, Double Chocolate with Sea Salt, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk and Snickerdoodle 22 oz. plastic pouch All date codes beginning September 12, 2019 through March 29, 2020

in the following flavors, packaging and date codes: Country Baking Company refrigerated cookie dough in the following flavors, packaging and date codes: Chocolate Chip and Happy Trails 24 oz. see-through cardboard sleeve September 18, 2019 through September 25, 2019

Consumers with peanut and walnut allergies who have the products in their refrigerators or freezers should discard and not consume them.

Consumers may request a refund where purchased. Consumers with questions may call California New Foods Monday – Friday at (213) 306-7060 during the hours of 9am to 5pm Pacific time.