GNB Industrial Power to be Primary Provider of Lead Acid Batteries to Raymond Sales and Service Centers

/EIN News/ -- Milton, GA, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GNB Industrial Power, a division of Exide Technologies (www.exide.com), today announced an agreement with a manufacturer of electric forklifts, to be a primary supplier of lead acid batteries to The Raymond Corporation Authorized Sales and Service Centers.

Raymond Authorized Sales and Service Centers will have access to GNB’s comprehensive line of conventional flat-plate and maximum performance tubular lead acid battery products, as well as its premium flat plate batteries, which boast the highest flat plate cycle performance (1600) in the industry. GNB’s low maintenance tubular batteries are also included in this offering and allow up to 90 days between watering intervals for increased run time and decreased maintenance. These batteries will be branded for individual Raymond Authorized Sales and Service Centers and will be easily recognizable by the iconic Raymond red color to match their electric forklifts.

These products are manufactured in GNB’s Kansas City, Kansas, manufacturing plant, where the company has made significant investments to improve product performance and quality, as well as increase capacity by adding new manufacturing lines. The batteries are available in key sizes as part of the GNB Quick Ship program, with lead times of one week or less. Other, more specialized sizes, have a four-week lead time. GNB and Raymond Authorized Sales and Service Centers will provide battery maintenance and warranty service to supplement both companies’ existing service capabilities in the United States and Canada.

About Exide Technologies

For more than 130 years, Exide Technologies (www.exide.com) has been Powering the World Forward as a global provider of stored electrical-energy solutions for the Transportation and Industrial markets. Headquartered in Milton, Georgia, Exide operates in 80 countries with more than 9,000 employees. Exide produces a range of battery and energy storage systems and specialty applications for the Transportation, Network Power and Motive Power markets and industries including agricultural, automotive, electric, light and heavy-duty truck, marine, materials handling, military, mining, powersport, railroad, security, telecommunications, utility and uninterruptible power supply (UPS), among others. As one of the world’s largest secondary recyclers, the company is committed to environmental sustainability.

About The Raymond Corporation

For more than 95 years, The Raymond Corporation has built a reputation on innovation, quality and service. Raymond manual and electric forklifts meet a variety of material handling needs and offer advanced end-to-end warehouse solutions that enable operations to run better and manage smarter. This philosophy helps ensure Raymond and its customers are always evolving, always running, always moving ahead — and always on. The portfolio of advanced offerings includes the iWAREHOUSE® fleet management and warehouse optimization system; automated lift truck solutions for the warehouse of the future; and the Raymond Virtual Reality Simulator, a supplemental instructional tool that helps customers improve their operations and meet industry labor demands. Raymond also provides industry-leading customer support through a network of skilled technicians and its authorized Sales and Service Centers. Raymond’s work in energy savings, space utilization, ergonomics, manufacturing quality and fleet optimization — combined with best-in-class products and services — work together to increase efficiency and lower costs throughout material handling operations.

