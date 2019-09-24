Worldwide Contrast Media Injectors Market Insights (2019-2024): Industry Trends, Market Shares of Top Players, Company Profiles

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contrast Media Injectors Market by Product (Injector Systems (CT Injector, MRI Injector), Consumables (Injector Heads, Syringes), Accessories), Application (Radiology, Interventional Cardiology), & End Users (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The contrast media injectors market is projected to reach USD 1.83 billion by 2024 from USD 1.33 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer and CVD; regulatory approval of a growing number of contrast agents; and increasing investments, funds, and grants by government organizations are driving the growth of the contrast media injectors market. However, the high cost of contrast media injectors and consumables & accessories is restraining the growth of the market to a certain extent.



In this report, the contrast media injectors market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region.

Segment Highlights



The consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period of the contrast media injector market

The interventional cardiology segment will continue to dominate the contrast media injector applications market during the forecast period

The hospital segment will continue to dominate the contrast media injector end-user market during the forecast period

The contrast media injector market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

North America is the largest regional market for contrast media injectors (share of 44% in 2018). North America is a mature market for diagnostic imaging, with a high penetration of imaging modalities such as CT, MRI, and angiography. This, coupled with the presence of a large target patient population, has driven the volume of diagnostic imaging procedures performed in the region. This is one of the major factors responsible for the large demand and uptake of contrast media injectors in North America.

Major players in this market include are Bayer AG (Germany), Bracco Imaging S.P.A (Italy), Guerbet Group (France), Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd. (Sinomdt) (China), APOLLO RT Co. Ltd. (Hongkong), Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd. (China), Shenzen Seacrown Electromechanical Co. Ltd. (China), and Medtron AG (Germany).



Research Coverage

This report studies the Contrast Media Injector market based on product, application, end-user, and region. The report also studies the different factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis - industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the Contrast Media Injector market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Contrast Media Injectors: Market Overview

4.2 Market, By Product, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4.3 Market, By Application, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4.4 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Drivers

5.3.1 Growing Prevalence of Cancer and CVD

5.3.2 Large Number of Approvals for Contrast Agents

5.3.3 Increasing Investments, Funds, and Grants By Government Organizations

5.4 Restraints

5.4.1 High Cost of Contrast Media Injectors, Consumables, & Accessories

5.5 Opportunities

5.5.1 IT-Enabled Solutions for Contrast Media Injectors

5.6 Challenges

5.6.1 Hospital Budget Cuts

5.6.2 Dearth of Trained Professionals



6 Contrast Media Injectors Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Injector Heads

6.2.1.1 Single-Head Injectors

6.2.1.1.1 North America Accounted for the Largest Share of This Market in 2018

6.2.1.2 Dual-Head Injectors

6.2.1.2.1 Dual-Head Injectors are Efficient in Terms of Contrast Delivery and Avoid Air Embolisms

6.2.1.3 Syringeless Injectors

6.2.1.3.1 Market Players have Introduced Syringeless Injectors Compatible With Imaging Modalities

6.2.2 Syringes

6.2.2.1 APAC is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

6.2.3 Tubes

6.2.3.1 Depending on Their Intended Use, Contrast Media Injector Tubes Come in Various Shapes and Sizes

6.2.4 Other Consumables

6.3 Injector Systems

6.3.1 CT Injectors

6.3.1.1 Increasing Number of CT Scans to Boost Market Growth

6.3.2 MRI Injectors

6.3.2.1 Launch of Technologically Advanced MRI Injectors to Drive Market Growth

6.3.3 Angiography Injectors

6.3.3.1 Rising Number of CVD to Propel Market Growth

6.4 Accessories



7 Contrast Media Injectors Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Radiology

7.2.1 Rising Number of Radiology Procedures Using Contrast Media to Drive Market Growth

7.3 Interventional Cardiology

7.3.1 Rising Burden of CVD to Drive Market Growth

7.4 Interventional Radiology

7.4.1 Increasing Need for Minimally Invasive Procedures Likely to Bolster Market Growth



8 Contrast Media Injectors Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Adoption of Diagnostic Imaging Modalities Across Hospitals Likely to Drive Market Growth

8.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

8.3.1 Increasing Number of Private Imaging Centers is Contributing to Market Growth



9 Contrast Media Injectors Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US Dominated the North American Market in 2018

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Rise in the Number of Investments Towards Improving Medical Imaging -A Major Factor Driving Market Growth in Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Well-Developed Diagnostic Imaging Infrastructure is A Major Factor Driving Market Growth in Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Although Running on Outdated Equipment, the UK Healthcare System has Seen Fresh Funding for Upgradation

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 France has A Low Installed Base of Imaging Devices

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Growing Prevalence of Cancer and Obesity Will Drive Demand for Diagnostic Procedures in Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Shortage of Radiologists in the Country to Restrain Market Growth

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Rising Aging Population and Cancer Incidence to Drive Market Growth in Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 High Cancer and Stroke Incidence is Driving Market Growth in China

9.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Latin America

9.5.1.1 Initiatives to Modernization Healthcare are Likely to Boost Market Growth in the Region

9.5.2 Middle East & Africa

9.5.2.1 Poor Reimbursement System and Lack of Proper Healthcare Infrastructure to Restrain the Market Growth



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 Product Launches & Approvals

10.4.2 Expansions

10.4.3 Acquisitions

10.4.4 Partnerships



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bayer AG

11.2 Bracco Imaging S.P.A

11.3 Guerbet Group

11.4 Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co. Ltd.

11.5 Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd.

11.6 Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd. (Sinomdt)

11.7 Apollo Rt Co. Ltd.

11.8 Shenzen Seacrown Electromechanical Co. Ltd.

11.9 Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

11.10 Medtron AG



