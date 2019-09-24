Fiduciary Trust Continues Expanding New York Office, Adding Jennifer McCarthy as Trust Counsel and Managing Director

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that Jennifer McCarthy has joined the firm as trust counsel and managing director based in the New York office.



“Jennifer has provided personalized trust and estate planning and administration services to high-net-worth individuals and families in the Greater New York region for more than 15 years—making her an ideal addition to our team in New York,” said Lawrence A. Sternkopf, president and chief operating officer of Fiduciary Trust Company International. “As we continue to enhance the multigenerational fiduciary and wealth planning advice we offer clients across the country, we welcome professionals like Jennifer who understand the nuances of working with clients’ families, accountants, attorneys, and other advisors to increase and preserve wealth over the long term.”

Ms. McCarthy was previously counsel at Davidson, Dawson & Clark LLP in New York, where she represented clients in connection with estate planning and trust and estate administration matters, as well as residential real estate transactions. She also oversaw the preparation and review of trust and estate accountings, helped secure tax-exempt status for charitable organizations, and assisted with forming limited liability companies and corporations. Ms. McCarthy began her career as an associate at Freedman, Fish & Grimaldi LLP.

“We are committed to working closely with our clients to deliver the best holistic wealth management advice and services possible,” said Paulina Mejia, regional managing director, trust counsel, and head of Fiduciary Trust Company International’s New York office. “We are thrilled that Jennifer is joining our team, as her broad planning expertise will help to increase the support we deliver to help our clients and their families reach their financial goals.”

Ms. McCarthy was named a “Rising Star” by New York Super Lawyers for three consecutive years from 2014 to 2016. She is a member of the New York State Bar Association’s Estate and Trust Administration Committee, and the organization’s Trusts and Estates and Elder Law Sections. Ms. McCarthy earned her juris doctor, and her master of laws (LLM) in taxation, from New York Law School, and graduated from Iona College with a bachelor of science in criminal justice.

Fiduciary Trust’s New York office has experienced steady growth. Rod Sayegh, who joined the firm as head of digital strategy earlier this year, is based there, along with Noah Uzal, who came aboard as a wealth director in September 2018. In addition, Isaac Barrocas and Nita S. Vyas started as senior portfolio manager and trust counsel, respectively, in the New York office in June 2018.

In addition, Fiduciary Trust continues to add experienced trust counsel with knowledge of domestic and international trust and estate laws to its various offices. In June 2019, the firm welcomed Christine Brown as trust counsel and managing director based in its office in San Mateo, CA. The previous month, Fiduciary Trust announced that Anna Soliman had joined its Los Angeles office as trust counsel. These additions further broadened the firm’s capability to provide clients in both Northern and Southern California with fiduciary and wealth planning advice, as well as personalized wealth and investment management solutions.

About Fiduciary Trust

Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth management firm, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $75 billion in assets under administration and management as of June 30, 2019, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in New York, NY, Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust on LinkedIn and Twitter: @FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton’s goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the Company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The Company’s more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and approximately US$690 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

