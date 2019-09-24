2-Day European Pharmaceutical Regulations & Strategy Course (London, United Kingdom - October 31, 2019 November 1, 2019)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EU Pharmaceutical Regulations & Strategy" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This course will provide an up-to-date overview of the European pharmaceutical regulatory environment, procedures, and obligations.



You will learn about the legal basis of regulation, development strategies and the strategic importance of pre-submission actions, the format for presentation of data, how the registration procedures work and post-authorisation strategies and obligations.

The programme will be of value to regulatory affairs personnel and also to those who interact with regulatory personnel in order to understand action timelines and information requirements.

Benefits of Attending

Understand the legal basis of the EU regulatory environment

Discuss development strategy and pre-submission activities

Review procedures for applying for an EU marketing authorisation

Discuss post-authorisation strategic considerations and obligations

Who Should Attend?



Regulatory affairs

Project management

Business planning

Commercial management

Manufacturing and QA

Labelling and artwork

Medical information

Clinical

Pharmacovigilance

Agenda



Programme Day One

Welcome and introduction

EU regulatory environment: legal basis

Key regulations, directives and guidelines and information sources

Impact of Brexit

Development strategy and pre-submission activities

Scientific advice

Pediatric use

Case study 1: Submission requirements

The Common Technical Document (CTD)

Structure and content of the CTD

The EMA

Impact of Brexit

Applying for marketing authorisation in the EU

Fast-track, conditional approval, and exceptional circumstances

Adaptive licensing

Centralised procedure (CP)

Case study 2: Registration strategy discussion

Will Brexit alter this?

Programme Day Two

Registration procedures

Co-ordination group

Decentralised procedure (DCP)

Mutual recognition procedure (MRP)

National procedures

Managing product labelling

Company core data sheets

Updates to SmPC

Abridged applications

Legal basis

Data exclusivity

Generics - definition, and criteria

Post-authorisation obligations and strategic considerations

Safety reporting

Pharmacovigilance

Licence variations

Type I and Type II variations

Strategic considerations

Line extensions

Classification switch

Parallel trade (impact of Brexit)

Phase IV studies

Case study 3: Post-authorisation strategy discussion

Will Brexit alter this?

Licence renewals

PSURs/PBRERs

The sunset clause

