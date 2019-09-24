The alphaDIRECT Advisors Monitor

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- alphaDIRECT Advisors, an Investor Intelligence firm, today provides a review of prior as well as upcoming publications and events. The alphaDIRECT Monitor is part of its ongoing investor intelligence program, covering the EnergyTech (ESG), Emerging Growth and the New BioEconomy sectors.

alphaDIRECT’s mission is to help companies better communicate with stakeholders and provide investors with insights into key aspects of the company’s strategy, operations and technology.

Below is a brief summary of upcoming and recent events and publications:

Upcoming Events

Capstone Turbine Corporation: alphaDIRECT Advisors is hosting Capstone’s Director of Marketing, Jim Crouse, regarding the Microgrid Opportunity and Drivers as part of the alphaDIRECT Virtual Conference Series on September 24th at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT.

To register for the webcast presentation, please follow the link below:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1263335&tp_key=a6b52c6921

Recently Published

Ballard Power Systems, Inc.: alphaDIRECT Advisors announced that Shawn Severson, Founding Partner and CEO, conducted a review of Ballard Power Systems and its product evolution with Director of Marketing, Nicolas Pocard. Ballard’s vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. The Company builds fuel cell products that reduce customer costs and risks and helps customers solve difficult technical and business challenges in their fuel cell programs.

To read the alphaDIRECT Management Series, please follow the link below:

https://alphadirectadvisors.com/2019/08/27/bldp-its-product-evolution/

In addition, alphaDIRECT conducted a review of Ballard’s China strategy with Managing Director of Asia Pacific, Alfred Wong. The China fuel cell market presents a tremendous growth opportunity and the country has one of the world’s most aggressive plans to eliminate fossil fuel-powered vehicles and pollution. alphaDIRECT believes that Ballard is well positioned with its strong competitive advantages, including high-performance and durable products, which is demonstrated by Ballard’s ~66% market share of the 3,600-fuel cell electric vehicles currently deployed in China.

To read the alphaDIRECT Management Series, please follow the link below:

https://alphadirectadvisors.com/2019/06/10/bldp-its-strategy-in-china/

Capstone Turbine Corporation: alphaDIRECT Advisors conducted a review of Capstone Turbine and the microgrid opportunity and its drivers with Chief Executive Officer, Darren Jamison. Capstone is the world’s leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems and its distribution network has been developing microgrid projects for many years, and the Company continues to invest to expand and compete in the market.

To read the alphaDIRECT Management Series, please follow the link below:

https://alphadirectadvisors.com/2019/08/27/cpst-the-microgrid-opportunity-and-drivers/

Gevo, Inc.: alphaDIRECT Advisors hosted Gevo’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Patrick Gruber as part of the alphaDIRECT Virtual Conference Series. Gevo is a renewable technology, chemical products, and next generation biofuels company that has developed proprietary technology that uses a combination of synthetic biology, metabolic engineering, chemistry and chemical engineering to focus primarily on the production of isobutanol, as well as related products from renewable feedstocks. During the presentation, Dr. Gruber presented an overview of plans for Luverne followed by a question and answer session from the audience.

To view the webcast presentation, please follow the link below:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1252036&tp_key=608aa558b9

Polar Power, Inc.: alphaDIRECT Advisors conducted a review of Polar Power, Inc. and the international telecom market. The Company designs, manufactures and sells direct current, or DC, power systems, lithium battery powered hybrid solar systems for applications in the telecommunications market and, in other markets, including military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply. We believe the international telecom market offers a significant opportunity for Polar and the company has been taking steps to accelerate the commercialization of these markets.

To read the alphaDIRECT Management Series, please follow the link below:

https://alphadirectadvisors.com/2019/09/04/polar-power-inc-and-the-international-telecom-market/

In addition, alphaDIRECT reviewed Polar Power’s expansion plans and recent investments in growth. Over the last 12 months the Company has made several investments that alphaDIRECT views as critical steps towards new business development and diversification. In this Management Series, alphaDIRECT focuses on exactly what those investments have been, why they were implemented and how the Company expects to leverage them going forward.

To read the alphaDIRECT Management Series, please follow the link below:

https://alphadirectadvisors.com/2019/06/06/polar-investments/

About alphaDIRECT Advisors

alphaDIRECT Advisors, a division of EnergyTech Investor, LLC, is a Publishing and Investor Intelligence firm that creates and implements digital content and programs to help investors better understand a company's key drivers including industry dynamics, technology, strategy, outlook, and risks. alphaDIRECT’s expertise encompasses a variety of sectors including EnergyTechnology, Cleantech, Emerging Growth, Industrial and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance). alphaDIRECT was founded by Wall Street veteran and research analyst, Mr. Shawn Severson, after seeing a significant shift in the investment industry that resulted in less fundamental research conducted on small cap companies and a significant decline in information available to all investors. alphaDIRECT's mission is to bridge the information gap and engage companies and investors in a way that opens information flow and analytical insights.

